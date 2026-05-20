Asst Executive Engineer In Odisha Vigilance Net, Assets Worth Crores Seized
Vigilance teams, during multiple raids seized 92 plots, five buildings and other assets belonging to Bhubaneswar Sabar, reports Satyajit Rout.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance unearthed massive assets allegedly linked to Bhubaneswar Sabar, Assistant Executive Engineer of R&B Division, Bhawanipatna, during searches conducted in connection with a disproportionate assets case.
During the searches, that went on for 48 hours, Vigilance teams seized 92 plots, five buildings and other immovable and movable assets owned by Sabar.
As Sabar could not furnish satisfactory responses regarding the seized assets, the Vigilance arrested him on Wednesday. A case (no 7/2026) has been registered at Koraput Vigilance police station in this regard.
Bhubaneswar will be produced before the Bhawanipatna Special Vigilance Court on Wednesday. A Vigilance official said, during the raids, a two-storey building measuring 4,500 sq feet in Gosanimunda, Bhawanipatna block, a two-storey building measuring 2,625 sq feet in Kusumkhunti, another two-storey building measuring 1,300 sq feet, a two-storey building measuring 4,228 sq feet in Koksara Motor Chowk and a building measuring 1,180 sq feet in Kalahandi Dwarkand were seized.
Similarly, a market complex with eight cabins in Koksara Motor Chowk and a farm house measuring 16.93 acres in Kitpadar were seized. This apart, 92 plots measuring 83 acres were seized on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna, Koksara and Nabarangpur.
The assets seized also include a four-wheeler (Hyundai Creta) from Sabar's residence. Along with this, bank deposits worth Rs 10.70 lakh and household appliances and cash worth Rs 16.78 lakh were.
The Vigilance teams, that conducted raids at six places, comprised six DSPs, six inspectors and other support staff. Further investigation into the case is on, the official said.
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