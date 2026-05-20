ETV Bharat / state

Asst Executive Engineer In Odisha Vigilance Net, Assets Worth Crores Seized

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance unearthed massive assets allegedly linked to Bhubaneswar Sabar, Assistant Executive Engineer of R&B Division, Bhawanipatna, during searches conducted in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

During the searches, that went on for 48 hours, Vigilance teams seized 92 plots, five buildings and other immovable and movable assets owned by Sabar.

As Sabar could not furnish satisfactory responses regarding the seized assets, the Vigilance arrested him on Wednesday. A case (no 7/2026) has been registered at Koraput Vigilance police station in this regard.

Bhubaneswar will be produced before the Bhawanipatna Special Vigilance Court on Wednesday. A Vigilance official said, during the raids, a two-storey building measuring 4,500 sq feet in Gosanimunda, Bhawanipatna block, a two-storey building measuring 2,625 sq feet in Kusumkhunti, another two-storey building measuring 1,300 sq feet, a two-storey building measuring 4,228 sq feet in Koksara Motor Chowk and a building measuring 1,180 sq feet in Kalahandi Dwarkand were seized.