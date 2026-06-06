ETV Bharat / state

Assistant Loco Pilot Injured After Miscreants Shatter GT Express Windshield In Andhra Pradesh

Bitragunta: An Assistant Loco Pilot sustained serious injuries after the windshield of the GT Express locomotive was shattered when miscreants allegedly threw objects from a passing train in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident took place around 1 am between Singarayakonda and Ulavapadu railway stations. The GT Express (Train No. 12616), travelling from New Delhi to Chennai on the up line, had just crossed Singarayakonda when the Ernakulam-Bilaspur Express (Train No. 22816) was passing in the opposite direction on the down line.

A video recorded immediately after the incident shows the injured Assistant Loco Pilot covered in blood. Inside the locomotive cab, blood, food and shattered glass were strewn across the walls and floor, highlighting the impact of the incident.