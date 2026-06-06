Assistant Loco Pilot Injured After Miscreants Shatter GT Express Windshield In Andhra Pradesh
According to railway officials, some passengers aboard the Ernakulam-Bilaspur Express allegedly threw leftover food packets and empty liquor bottles from the train.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
Bitragunta: An Assistant Loco Pilot sustained serious injuries after the windshield of the GT Express locomotive was shattered when miscreants allegedly threw objects from a passing train in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district in the early hours of Thursday.
The incident took place around 1 am between Singarayakonda and Ulavapadu railway stations. The GT Express (Train No. 12616), travelling from New Delhi to Chennai on the up line, had just crossed Singarayakonda when the Ernakulam-Bilaspur Express (Train No. 22816) was passing in the opposite direction on the down line.
A video recorded immediately after the incident shows the injured Assistant Loco Pilot covered in blood. Inside the locomotive cab, blood, food and shattered glass were strewn across the walls and floor, highlighting the impact of the incident.
According to railway officials, some passengers aboard the Ernakulam-Bilaspur Express allegedly threw leftover food packets and empty liquor bottles from the train. The objects struck the windshield of the GT Express engine and the glass broke.
Assistant Loco Pilot Jayaram, who was inside the locomotive cab, suffered severe injuries in the incident. The Loco Pilot, identified as Anjaiah, is undergoing treatment at Railway Hospital in Vijayawada. Following the incident, the GT Express was halted until railway authorities arranged an alternative locomotive and then was moved to the Ulavapadu railway yard. A goods train engine available in the local yard was attached to the train to facilitate its onward journey.
Officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Ongole have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The train reached Bitragunta at around 3:20 a.m., where railway officials made arrangements for a replacement loco pilot and assistant loco pilot. After completing the necessary formalities, the GT Express resumed its journey towards Chennai.
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