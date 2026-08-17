Three Of Family Goes Missing After Leaving Suicide Note In Andhra Pradesh
A Panchayat Raj Assistant Engineer, his wife and daughter are missing after the family travelled from Kakinada to Rajamahendravaram.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Rajamahendravaram: A Panchayat Raj Assistant Engineer (AE) and two of his family members have gone missing from Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district after leaving a suicide note alleging harassment by a rifle shooting organiser, police officials said on Monday.
The AE had travelled from Kakinada to Rajamahendravaram along with his wife, daughter and grandson, they said.
The family had left their car driver at Kovvur and continued towards Rajamahendravaram. Later, the car was found on the road-cum-rail bridge in the city. Fishermen rescued the grandson and brought him to shore. He was subsequently shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.
Search operations have been launched for the 61-year-old AE, his wife (59), and his daughter (34). Before the incident, the AE had written a suicide note and shared it in a group with his friends and officials, police said.
In the note, he alleged that a rifle shooting organiser in Kakinada had been harassing his daughter following the death of her husband in July this year. He also alleged that his daughter and grandson faced a threat to their lives from the individual and cited this as the reason behind the family’s decision.
The family was residing in the Nagamalli Thota Junction area of Kakinada. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the allegations made in the note.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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