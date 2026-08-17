ETV Bharat / state

Three Of Family Goes Missing After Leaving Suicide Note In Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: A Panchayat Raj Assistant Engineer (AE) and two of his family members have gone missing from Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district after leaving a suicide note alleging harassment by a rifle shooting organiser, police officials said on Monday.

The AE had travelled from Kakinada to Rajamahendravaram along with his wife, daughter and grandson, they said.

The family had left their car driver at Kovvur and continued towards Rajamahendravaram. Later, the car was found on the road-cum-rail bridge in the city. Fishermen rescued the grandson and brought him to shore. He was subsequently shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.

Search operations have been launched for the 61-year-old AE, his wife (59), and his daughter (34). Before the incident, the AE had written a suicide note and shared it in a group with his friends and officials, police said.

In the note, he alleged that a rifle shooting organiser in Kakinada had been harassing his daughter following the death of her husband in July this year. He also alleged that his daughter and grandson faced a threat to their lives from the individual and cited this as the reason behind the family’s decision.