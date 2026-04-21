Davanagere By-Poll Row: Congress-Ulema Rift Widens In Karnataka Over Action Against Muslim Leaders
Members of Ulema-e-Karnataka said the Congress party had failed to honour an alleged assurance of fielding a Muslim candidate in the Davanagere South constituency
Published : April 21, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Bengaluru: A political controversy has erupted in Karnataka following disciplinary action by the Indian National Congress against state Muslim leaders, triggering sharp criticism from sections of Islamic scholars and exposing a growing rift during the Davanagere South by-elections. The polling in the constituency was held on April 9.
At a press conference, members of Ulema-e-Karnataka questioned the Congress leadership's decision to remove Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Naseer Ahmed and suspend MLC Abdul Jabbar from the party’s primary membership. They alleged "inconsistency" in disciplinary measures, asking why similar action was not taken against others who had publicly criticised the party.
They also rejected allegations that Muslim leaders had supported rival candidates in the by-poll stating that no evidence had been made public. Linking the issue to broader concerns, the group said the party had failed to honour an alleged assurance of fielding a Muslim candidate in the Davanagere South constituency. They further flagged pending issues such as the hijab controversy, demand for 4 percent reservation, and laws related to cattle slaughter and religious conversion.
Warning of possible political consequences, the scholars said they would review their future course of action. ''If one path closes, there are many others. We will decide our next step after consultation,'' a representative said.
Responding to the criticism, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice-president Obaidulla Sharif defended the party's decisions and questioned the ulema group's claim to represent the entire Muslim community. ''We respect their views, but they cannot speak for everyone,'' he said.
Sharif stated that the action against Naseer Ahmed followed internal assessments and dissatisfaction expressed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his alleged failure in election-related responsibilities. He added that Abdul Jabbar's suspension was carried out under the direction of KPCC president D K Shivakumar, and further action could follow.
He also raised concerns about religious figures intervening in political decisions, asserting that disciplinary matters fall strictly within the party’s organisational framework. Sharif maintained that despite attempts to influence voting patterns, Muslim voters largely remained supportive of the Congress. ''Attempts were made to damage the community's voting patterns, but they proved to be aware and resilient,'' Sharif stated and added that the party will take action among those leaders who are propping the rival candidate.
The controversy intensified after another group of scholars and organisations wrote to senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, alleging inadequate representation for the Muslim community despite its electoral support in 2023.
''The way Congress has handled ticket allocation and post-poll actions in Davanagere South has deeply shocked the community,'' the letter stated, also criticising recent remarks by party leaders like Shivakumar regarding minority protection.The letter was endorsed by representatives from Vijayapura, Bidar, Bengaluru, Udupi, Bhatkal, Hubballi, and Dakshina Kannada.
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