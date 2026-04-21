ETV Bharat / state

Davanagere By-Poll Row: Congress-Ulema Rift Widens In Karnataka Over Action Against Muslim Leaders

Bengaluru: A political controversy has erupted in Karnataka following disciplinary action by the Indian National Congress against state Muslim leaders, triggering sharp criticism from sections of Islamic scholars and exposing a growing rift during the Davanagere South by-elections. The polling in the constituency was held on April 9.

At a press conference, members of Ulema-e-Karnataka questioned the Congress leadership's decision to remove Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Naseer Ahmed and suspend MLC Abdul Jabbar from the party’s primary membership. They alleged "inconsistency" in disciplinary measures, asking why similar action was not taken against others who had publicly criticised the party.

They also rejected allegations that Muslim leaders had supported rival candidates in the by-poll stating that no evidence had been made public. Linking the issue to broader concerns, the group said the party had failed to honour an alleged assurance of fielding a Muslim candidate in the Davanagere South constituency. They further flagged pending issues such as the hijab controversy, demand for 4 percent reservation, and laws related to cattle slaughter and religious conversion.

Warning of possible political consequences, the scholars said they would review their future course of action. ''If one path closes, there are many others. We will decide our next step after consultation,'' a representative said.

Responding to the criticism, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice-president Obaidulla Sharif defended the party's decisions and questioned the ulema group's claim to represent the entire Muslim community. ''We respect their views, but they cannot speak for everyone,'' he said.