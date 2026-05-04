'Senapati' Under Scrutiny: Uphill Road Ahead For Abhishek Banerjee As TMC Routed In Bengal
For Abhishek Banerjee, the Diamon Harbour MP, the message is sharp -- the system he built did not just falter, it was overwhelmed
By PTI
Published : May 4, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Kolkata: The TMC losing its 15-year grip on West Bengal in the face of an unprecedented saffron wave has left the party's de facto second in command, Abhishek Banerjee, staring at a major political crisis, his first real test outside power.
As the BJP surged past the halfway mark and swept the state, the verdict did more than unseat a government. It punctured a political model that the TMC supremo's nephew had sought to build, consolidate and impose on the party.
For a leader who had recast himself from a derided "bhaipo" (nephew) to the party's self-styled "senapati", the fall is stark and personal.
If Mamata Banerjee was the face of the TMC's campaign, Abhishek Banerjee was its architect. From candidate selection and organisational resets, to booth management and messaging -- all roads led to him.
And this time, those roads led to defeat.
The scale of the defeat has faced the TMC with an existential moment.
From leading Bengal's political narrative for over a decade to being pushed to the margins, the party now faces a churn that goes beyond numbers.
The BJP's sweep across border districts, tribal belts and industrial regions has exposed the TMC's structural vulnerabilities that were papered over in earlier victories.
For Abhishek Banerjee, the Diamon Harbour MP, the message is sharp -- the system he built did not just falter, it was overwhelmed.
Within party circles, the shift in his political identity had been unmistakable over the past few years. Once mocked by rivals as "bhaipo"-- shorthand for entitlement -- he had, through control over the organisation, earned the tag of "senapati" (commander).
But elections are ruthless levellers. The commander has to own the collapse as his imprint on the TMC's Assembly poll blueprint was total and transformative.
Over 70 sitting TMC MLAs were dropped or shifted, and a large pool of new faces was introduced under the guiding principle of performance over patronage, a major break from the party's traditional template of accommodation and localised power centres.
Abhishek Banerjee was betting that a fatigued electorate, weighed down by anti-incumbency and corruption allegations, would reward renewal.
For a party that thrived on layered networks and calibrated flexibility, this was not just course correction; it was controlled disruption.
But that did not pay off; it unsettled the very machinery that sustained the party.
As the counting day progressed, local equations frayed one constituency after another as disgruntled incumbents turned passive and new candidates, though relatively untainted, lacked the grassroots grip needed for tight contests.
The strategy, although bold, was late.
Fifteen years in power had already created deep anti-incumbency. Allegations, ranging from recruitment scams to leakages in welfare delivery, had already dented the party's credibility.
It was not sudden. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections had flagged erosion in the party's urban base.
A senior leader summed it up bluntly, "Too much but too late."
Abhishek Banerjee's sharp rhetoric during the campaign, including warnings that those who opposed the party would be "taken care of" after May 4, fed into the opposition's narrative of arrogance and overreach.
In a state already witnessing signs of voter fatigue, that perception may have hardened resistance.
Abhishek Banerjee's political journey had, until now, followed a steady upward curve. Elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 at 27, he entered politics under the shadow of lineage. "Dynasty" was the easy critique; acceptance came slower.
He built his position from within. By 2021, he was indispensable within the party -- managing campaign logistics, shaping messaging, and emerging as the party's kinetic force when Mamata's movement was restricted.
His elevation as TMC's national general secretary formalised his authority, and this election was meant to cement that rise.
Instead, it has fractured it.
At 38, he remains the party's undisputed number two. But for the first time, his strategy is under question.
The TMC's internal balance has long rested on a clear division: Mamata as the mass leader, Abhishek as the organisational pivot.
That arrangement now faces its first real stress test. Yet, there is little sign of an immediate rupture.
If anything, the scale of the defeat may compel closing of ranks. But questions will persist, and they will centre on Abhishek Banerjee's methods, timing and judgement.
For him, this is no longer about ascent. It is about survival and reinvention in Bengal's volatile political landscape, where a defeat of this scale does not just change government, it resets equations, redraws loyalties and redefines leadership.
For the Trinamool Congress, the loss signals the end of an era. For Abhishek Banerjee, it marks the beginning of a far more difficult battle to reclaim relevance, rebuild organisation, and recover authority.