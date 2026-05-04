ETV Bharat / state

'Senapati' Under Scrutiny: Uphill Road Ahead For Abhishek Banerjee As TMC Routed In Bengal

File - West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee seen during a protest rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, in Kolkata, in this file photo dated November 4, 2025. ( PTI )

Kolkata: The TMC losing its 15-year grip on West Bengal in the face of an unprecedented saffron wave has left the party's de facto second in command, Abhishek Banerjee, staring at a major political crisis, his first real test outside power.

As the BJP surged past the halfway mark and swept the state, the verdict did more than unseat a government. It punctured a political model that the TMC supremo's nephew had sought to build, consolidate and impose on the party.

For a leader who had recast himself from a derided "bhaipo" (nephew) to the party's self-styled "senapati", the fall is stark and personal.

If Mamata Banerjee was the face of the TMC's campaign, Abhishek Banerjee was its architect. From candidate selection and organisational resets, to booth management and messaging -- all roads led to him.

And this time, those roads led to defeat.

The scale of the defeat has faced the TMC with an existential moment.

From leading Bengal's political narrative for over a decade to being pushed to the margins, the party now faces a churn that goes beyond numbers.

The BJP's sweep across border districts, tribal belts and industrial regions has exposed the TMC's structural vulnerabilities that were papered over in earlier victories.

For Abhishek Banerjee, the Diamon Harbour MP, the message is sharp -- the system he built did not just falter, it was overwhelmed.

Within party circles, the shift in his political identity had been unmistakable over the past few years. Once mocked by rivals as "bhaipo"-- shorthand for entitlement -- he had, through control over the organisation, earned the tag of "senapati" (commander).

But elections are ruthless levellers. The commander has to own the collapse as his imprint on the TMC's Assembly poll blueprint was total and transformative.

Over 70 sitting TMC MLAs were dropped or shifted, and a large pool of new faces was introduced under the guiding principle of performance over patronage, a major break from the party's traditional template of accommodation and localised power centres.

Abhishek Banerjee was betting that a fatigued electorate, weighed down by anti-incumbency and corruption allegations, would reward renewal.

For a party that thrived on layered networks and calibrated flexibility, this was not just course correction; it was controlled disruption.

But that did not pay off; it unsettled the very machinery that sustained the party.

As the counting day progressed, local equations frayed one constituency after another as disgruntled incumbents turned passive and new candidates, though relatively untainted, lacked the grassroots grip needed for tight contests.