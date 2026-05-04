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Assembly Elections 2026 | Will Vijay Be Able To Win Over DMK In Perambur?

Vijay chose this densely populated urban segment as one of his two strategic launchpads for the 2026 Assembly elections.

File photo of Vijay, who is contesting from Perambur
File photo of Vijay, who is contesting from Perambur (File photo of Vijay, who is contesting from Perambur)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:43 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: As counting commences on Monday, the industrial suburb of Perambur commands a spotlight typically reserved for the state's most storied constituencies. Already a high-stakes battleground for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the race was electrified by the entry of TVK leader Vijay, who chose this densely populated urban segment as one of his two strategic launchpads for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Perambur has a history of volatile mandates and razor-thin margins. In 2011, the CPI(M)’s A. Soundararajan won with a solid 52.26% share. The 2016 election, however, saw the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ’s P. Vetrivel clinch victory by a mere 0.28% votes, one of the tightest contests in the state's history. By 2021, the pendulum swung back to the DMK, with R.D. Sekar securing a commanding win by a margin of nearly 36% votes. Demographically, Perambur is 100% urban and serves as a major railway and industrial hub. It features a high concentration of working-class voters and a significant minority presence (approx. 11% Christian and 13% Muslim) that often determines the 'Chennai North' swing.

The 2026 campaign focused on the TVK’s attempt to disrupt the DMK’s urban fortress. As the total polled votes are tallied, the question is whether the TVK’s youth-centric surge can overturn the DMK’s deep-rooted organizational machinery.

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TAGGED:

PERAMBUR CONSTITUENCY
PERAMBUR
TAMIL NADU ELECTIONS
TAMIL NADU
VIJAY

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