ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | Will Vijay Be Able To Win Over DMK In Perambur?

Chennai: As counting commences on Monday, the industrial suburb of Perambur commands a spotlight typically reserved for the state's most storied constituencies. Already a high-stakes battleground for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the race was electrified by the entry of TVK leader Vijay, who chose this densely populated urban segment as one of his two strategic launchpads for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Perambur has a history of volatile mandates and razor-thin margins. In 2011, the CPI(M)’s A. Soundararajan won with a solid 52.26% share. The 2016 election, however, saw the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ’s P. Vetrivel clinch victory by a mere 0.28% votes, one of the tightest contests in the state's history. By 2021, the pendulum swung back to the DMK, with R.D. Sekar securing a commanding win by a margin of nearly 36% votes. Demographically, Perambur is 100% urban and serves as a major railway and industrial hub. It features a high concentration of working-class voters and a significant minority presence (approx. 11% Christian and 13% Muslim) that often determines the 'Chennai North' swing.