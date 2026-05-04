ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | Will DMK Be Able To Win In Coimbatore South?

Coimbatore: As the 2026 Assembly Election results are tallied this May 4, no seat carries more strategic weight for the ruling DMK than Coimbatore South. In a high-stakes gambit, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) shifted its senior leader and former minister, V. Senthil Balaji, from his home turf of Karur to this high-profile urban seat.

The electoral history of Coimbatore South reflects its status as a sophisticated urban battleground. In 2011, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) R. Doraiswamy secured the seat with a margin of 20% votes. The party retained control in 2016 through Amman K. Arjunan, who won by 12.8%. However, the 2021 election saw BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan clinch a narrow victory with 34.38% of the vote, defeating Makkal Needhi Maiam’s Kamal Haasan by a razor-thin margin of just 1.2% votes.