Assembly Elections 2026 | Will DMK Be Able To Win In Coimbatore South?
Demographically, this 100% urban constituency is a melting pot of industrial labour and trading communities.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:53 AM IST
Coimbatore: As the 2026 Assembly Election results are tallied this May 4, no seat carries more strategic weight for the ruling DMK than Coimbatore South. In a high-stakes gambit, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) shifted its senior leader and former minister, V. Senthil Balaji, from his home turf of Karur to this high-profile urban seat.
The electoral history of Coimbatore South reflects its status as a sophisticated urban battleground. In 2011, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) R. Doraiswamy secured the seat with a margin of 20% votes. The party retained control in 2016 through Amman K. Arjunan, who won by 12.8%. However, the 2021 election saw BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan clinch a narrow victory with 34.38% of the vote, defeating Makkal Needhi Maiam’s Kamal Haasan by a razor-thin margin of just 1.2% votes.
Demographically, this 100% urban constituency is a melting pot of industrial labour and trading communities. With a total electorate of approximately 2.5 lakhs, the seat features a significant linguistic diversity, including Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam speakers, and a 20% muslim population that plays a decisive role in close contests.
As the first rounds of the total polled votes come in, the turnout will determine if Senthil Balaji’s strategic deployment has successfully turned the tide in the west.