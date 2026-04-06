ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Chief Vijay Calls Off Chennai Campaign After Police Shorten Rally Timings

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Monday cancelled his scheduled election campaign for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in key Chennai constituencies, including Villivakkam and T Nagar, after time restrictions imposed by police left insufficient windows for campaigning, party sources said.

According to sources in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the party requested campaign slots of 11 AM to 1 PM in Villivakkam and 3 PM to 6 PM in T Nagar for Monday. Police, however, granted only 12 PM to 1 PM in Villivakkam and 2 PM to 3 PM in T Nagar, with the shortened permissions being conveyed just before the planned events.

Party insiders said the reduced window made it logistically infeasible for Vijay to travel between venues amid large crowds, prompting the cancellation.

Sources added that Vijay had also planned to campaign in Anna Nagar and Virugambakkam later on Monday, for which permissions were also being sought in advance from the police.

Background

With less than 20 days until the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, parties have intensified statewide campaigning. Vijay's TVK is making its electoral debut by contesting all 234 constituencies, positioning itself against both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Vijay himself is contesting from the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East) constituencies and has been actively campaigning across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in recent weeks.