Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Chief Vijay Calls Off Chennai Campaign After Police Shorten Rally Timings
Sources said the latest police instructions required Vijay to travel from Villivakkam to T Nagar within an hour, which was impractical given the crowd expected.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Monday cancelled his scheduled election campaign for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in key Chennai constituencies, including Villivakkam and T Nagar, after time restrictions imposed by police left insufficient windows for campaigning, party sources said.
According to sources in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the party requested campaign slots of 11 AM to 1 PM in Villivakkam and 3 PM to 6 PM in T Nagar for Monday. Police, however, granted only 12 PM to 1 PM in Villivakkam and 2 PM to 3 PM in T Nagar, with the shortened permissions being conveyed just before the planned events.
Party insiders said the reduced window made it logistically infeasible for Vijay to travel between venues amid large crowds, prompting the cancellation.
Sources added that Vijay had also planned to campaign in Anna Nagar and Virugambakkam later on Monday, for which permissions were also being sought in advance from the police.
Background
With less than 20 days until the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, parties have intensified statewide campaigning. Vijay's TVK is making its electoral debut by contesting all 234 constituencies, positioning itself against both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
Vijay himself is contesting from the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East) constituencies and has been actively campaigning across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in recent weeks.
Previous Campaign Challenges
Last week, Vijay addressed rallies in Perambur and Kolathur but was unable to reach Villivakkam due to overwhelming crowds and time constraints. The large turnout made it difficult for him to complete scheduled events on time.
Party functionary Aadhav Arjuna had also alleged that there were inadequate police arrangements during the Kolathur campaign.
Reason For Cancellation
Sources indicated that the latest police permissions required Vijay to travel from Villivakkam to T Nagar within a tight one-hour window, which was impractical given the expected crowd turnout.
Party sources said that navigating massive crowds in the limited period between the scheduled end of the first event and the planned start of the second made it unfeasible to reach the next venue on time.
As a result, the TVK leader decided to call off the day's campaign, expressing dissatisfaction over the restricted schedule and reduced time allotted by the police.
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