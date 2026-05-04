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Assembly Elections 2026 | The Three-Way Fight In The Tiruchirappalli (East) Constituency

Vijay's maiden electoral bid had brought in a new contender in a traditional two-way fight between the DMK and the AIADMK.

File photo of actor-politician Vijay, who is contesting in Tiruchirappalli.
File photo of actor-politician Vijay, who is contesting in Tiruchirappalli. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:01 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Tiruchirappalli: As counting commences this May 4, Tiruchirappalli (East) stands as one of the epicentres of the 2026 Assembly Elections. The constituency was transformed into a high-stakes political laboratory following the entry of TVK chief and cinematic icon Vijay. His maiden electoral bid had brought in a new contender in a traditional two-way fight between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Historically known as Trichy-II before the 2008 delimitation, this 100% urban segment has a legacy of shifting loyalties. In 2011, the AIADMK’s R. Manoharan won by 20,626 votes, a lead the party maintained in 2016 through Vellamandi N. Natarajan (margin of 21,894). However, the tide turned in 2021 when the DMK’s Inigo S. Irudayaraj secured a dominant 54.56% vote share, winning by a massive 53,797 votes. Demographically, the constituency is largely an urban constituency, with census data indicating a significant minority presence, with Christian and Muslim populations (approx. 11% and 15% respectively) notably higher than the state average, and a Scheduled Caste population of roughly 10.57%.

The 2026 verdict hinges on whether Vijay’s youth-centric 'Jananayagam' campaign successfully fragmented these traditional blocks. While the DMK relied on its organisational depth and the AIADMK fought to reclaim its urban heritage, the TVK’s surge introduced an unpredictable X-factor into the constituency's political fabric. As the first rounds of the polled votes are tallied, the question remains: has charisma successfully breached the Dravidian fortress?

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TAGGED:

TVK VIJAY
AIADMK
DMK
TAMIL NADU ELECTIONS 2026
TIRUCHIRAPPALLI EAST

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