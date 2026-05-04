ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | The Three-Way Fight In The Tiruchirappalli (East) Constituency

Tiruchirappalli: As counting commences this May 4, Tiruchirappalli (East) stands as one of the epicentres of the 2026 Assembly Elections. The constituency was transformed into a high-stakes political laboratory following the entry of TVK chief and cinematic icon Vijay. His maiden electoral bid had brought in a new contender in a traditional two-way fight between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Historically known as Trichy-II before the 2008 delimitation, this 100% urban segment has a legacy of shifting loyalties. In 2011, the AIADMK’s R. Manoharan won by 20,626 votes, a lead the party maintained in 2016 through Vellamandi N. Natarajan (margin of 21,894). However, the tide turned in 2021 when the DMK’s Inigo S. Irudayaraj secured a dominant 54.56% vote share, winning by a massive 53,797 votes. Demographically, the constituency is largely an urban constituency, with census data indicating a significant minority presence, with Christian and Muslim populations (approx. 11% and 15% respectively) notably higher than the state average, and a Scheduled Caste population of roughly 10.57%.