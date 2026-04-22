Assembly Elections 2026 | Tamil Nadu Votes On Thursday: Security, Key Seats, Leaders - All Details Here
Traditional rivals DMK and AIADMK are once again locked in a pitched battle with TVK led by Vijay also emerging as a key player
Published : April 22, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu witnessed a high-pitched election campaign across 234 constituencies in the past few days as the state is heading to polling booths on Thursday.
With 5.67 crore electors set to vote after the Special Intensive Revision, Tamil Nadu is witnessing a tightly contested election between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.
The voting will begin at 7 AM and continue till 6 PM. Any voter standing in the queue before 6 PM will be allowed to vote. While the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), along with the Indian National Congress and other regional partners have focused on retaining power, the AIADMK-led front has rebuilt its coalition by renewing ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and bringing back allies such as the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), aiming to consolidate anti-DMK votes.
Vijay has emerged as a key player through his party, TVK. The new party has largely chosen to contest independently, positioning itself as an alternative to both DMK and AIADMK. Observers say TVK’s entry has complicated the bipolar contest, particularly among youth and first-time voters, though criticism about its organisational depth and vote conversion was at the forefront in political discussions.
The campaign has also witnessed political realignments. The shifting of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to the DMK seems to have favoured the ruling party in western and southern regions.
The Women’s Reservation Bill has also shaped campaign discourse. The ruling DMK-led alliance leaders have accused the Centre of linking it to future delimitation that could affect southern states. Whereas, the NDA tried to use the issue to target the DMK–Congress alliance and woo women voters.
Security Arrangements
Officials have made comprehensive arrangements in various districts to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections. A detailed security system has been drawn up in each district in the Central region comprising Tiruchi, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.
Leadership Narratives
Concluding his campaign in Kolathur, Chennai, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday had pointed to infrastructure upgrades, urban development projects and welfare initiatives as evidence of his government's performance and sought a renewed mandate to build on these gains.
Overall, Stalin anchored the DMK’s campaign around governance continuity, social justice and welfare delivery, projecting Tamil Nadu as a model of inclusive growth while countering the Centre on federal issues. He emphasised administrative stability and a rights-based development model through targeted outreach.
Udhayanidhi Stalin led an aggressive grassroots mobilisation, especially among youth, combining welfare with sharp attacks on ideological opponents, particularly the BJP, and framing the election as a defence of Tamil identity and secular values.
Meanwhile, Edappadi K Palaniswami, speaking at a concluding rally in Salem, expressed confidence that the DMK would face a significant electoral setback. He argued that the contest is a fight against dynastic politics and accused the ruling leadership of concentrating power within a single family, urging voters to deliver a decisive verdict against it.
Palaniswami framed the election as a referendum on DMK governance, focusing on price rise, law and order and alleged shortcomings in welfare implementation, while attempting to rebuild the party’s base and consolidate anti-incumbency sentiment.
In his last campaign speech, actor-turned-politician Vijay accused DMK leaders of creating nearly Rs 6 lakh crore debt and increasing the tax burden on citizens.
Addressing a concluding rally in Chennai, he framed the election as a decisive moment to unseat the current government, citing rising costs of living and governance failures, while positioning the DMK as his party’s primary political opponent and the BJP as its ideological rival.
Vijay built his campaign around anti-corruption and governance reform, avoiding traditional ideological binaries and appealing to first-time and urban voters.
Congress leaders, including K S Alagiri, aligned closely with the DMK’s messaging, reinforcing themes of secularism, social justice, federal rights and economic equity.
From the BJP, K Annamalai ran an assertive campaign centred on corruption allegations against the DMK and governance reforms aligned with the Centre, aiming to expand the party’s presence among aspirational voters.
Veteran leaders and breakaway factions also influenced the discourse by raising questions of leadership credibility and ideological direction, continuing to shape local dynamics in constituencies with strong legacy affiliations.
Key Constituencies
The Kolathur constituency has remained a DMK stronghold since 2011, with CM Stalin winning the seat in the 2011, 2016, and 2021 elections. Stalin, who also leads the DMK and succeeded M Karunanidhi, continues to anchor the party’s presence in the constituency. In 2021, he defeated AIADMK’s Aadhi Rajaram by a margin of over one lakh votes, and in 2026, he faces a new contest against the AIADMK’s Santhana Krishnan.
In Edappadi, former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami maintains a stronghold on the constituency, securing victory in 2021 with a margin of 93,802 votes. The seat has remained an AIADMK bastion since 2011, with Palaniswami serving as its dominant political face. In the current election, he faces strong competition from the DMK’s Kasi.
Meanwhile, the TVK focuses on key constituencies such as Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur, where Vijay contests. His entry reshapes the political landscape and poses a serious challenge to both the DMK and AIADMK. In Tiruchirappalli East, he takes on the DMK’s Dr Inigo Irudayaraj, who won the 2021 election with a margin of 53,977 votes, and the AIADMK’s G Rajasekharan. In Perambur, he faces the DMK’s incumbent R D Sekar and the AIADMK’s Elambai R Tamilselvan.
In the Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni constituency, sitting legislator and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin contests against AIADMK’s Adhirajaram and TVK’s D Selvam.
The Bodinayakkanur constituency remains an AIADMK stronghold, represented by former chief minister O Panneerselvam since 2011. In the current election, he is contesting on the DMK ticket against AIADMK’s V T Narayanasamy and TVK’s S Prakash Kumar.
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