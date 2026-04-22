ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | Tamil Nadu Votes On Thursday: Security, Key Seats, Leaders - All Details Here

Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin rides in an autorickshaw during his election campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, in Chennai on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu witnessed a high-pitched election campaign across 234 constituencies in the past few days as the state is heading to polling booths on Thursday.

With 5.67 crore electors set to vote after the Special Intensive Revision, Tamil Nadu is witnessing a tightly contested election between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

The voting will begin at 7 AM and continue till 6 PM. Any voter standing in the queue before 6 PM will be allowed to vote. While the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), along with the Indian National Congress and other regional partners have focused on retaining power, the AIADMK-led front has rebuilt its coalition by renewing ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and bringing back allies such as the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), aiming to consolidate anti-DMK votes.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin during his election campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI)

Vijay has emerged as a key player through his party, TVK. The new party has largely chosen to contest independently, positioning itself as an alternative to both DMK and AIADMK. Observers say TVK’s entry has complicated the bipolar contest, particularly among youth and first-time voters, though criticism about its organisational depth and vote conversion was at the forefront in political discussions.

The campaign has also witnessed political realignments. The shifting of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to the DMK seems to have favoured the ruling party in western and southern regions.

The Women’s Reservation Bill has also shaped campaign discourse. The ruling DMK-led alliance leaders have accused the Centre of linking it to future delimitation that could affect southern states. Whereas, the NDA tried to use the issue to target the DMK–Congress alliance and woo women voters.

Security Arrangements

Officials have made comprehensive arrangements in various districts to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections. A detailed security system has been drawn up in each district in the Central region comprising Tiruchi, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Leadership Narratives

Concluding his campaign in Kolathur, Chennai, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday had pointed to infrastructure upgrades, urban development projects and welfare initiatives as evidence of his government's performance and sought a renewed mandate to build on these gains.

Overall, Stalin anchored the DMK’s campaign around governance continuity, social justice and welfare delivery, projecting Tamil Nadu as a model of inclusive growth while countering the Centre on federal issues. He emphasised administrative stability and a rights-based development model through targeted outreach.

Udhayanidhi Stalin led an aggressive grassroots mobilisation, especially among youth, combining welfare with sharp attacks on ideological opponents, particularly the BJP, and framing the election as a defence of Tamil identity and secular values.