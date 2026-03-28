ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: DMK Releases First List Of Candidates; CM MK Stalin To Contest From Kolathur

Chennai: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) released the first list of candidates for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections on Saturday. DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been fielded from the Kolathur constituency, while his son and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will contest from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency.

The party has fielded candidates on 164 seats it is contesting, while the remaining 70 of the total 234 seats have been allocated to the alliance partners.

The DMK candidates include 125 graduates, seven PhD holders, and 17 with MBBS degrees. Sixty of the 164 candidates are fresh faces, while 18 are women.

The DMK is leading an alliance comprising Congress and other parties like MDMK. Voting will take place on April 23, while the counting of votes will be held on May 3, 2026.

On the delay in announcing the names, the incumbent Chief Minister claimed that the ruling Dravidian party calmly spoke with the alliance partners. "It took a bit more time to embrace everyone in the alliance and factor in their requests with empathy to frame the mega-mega alliance," he said.