Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: DMK Releases First List Of Candidates; CM MK Stalin To Contest From Kolathur
The ruling DMK, which is aiming to retain power, released the first list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Chennai: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) released the first list of candidates for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections on Saturday. DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been fielded from the Kolathur constituency, while his son and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will contest from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency.
The party has fielded candidates on 164 seats it is contesting, while the remaining 70 of the total 234 seats have been allocated to the alliance partners.
The DMK candidates include 125 graduates, seven PhD holders, and 17 with MBBS degrees. Sixty of the 164 candidates are fresh faces, while 18 are women.
The DMK is leading an alliance comprising Congress and other parties like MDMK. Voting will take place on April 23, while the counting of votes will be held on May 3, 2026.
On the delay in announcing the names, the incumbent Chief Minister claimed that the ruling Dravidian party calmly spoke with the alliance partners. "It took a bit more time to embrace everyone in the alliance and factor in their requests with empathy to frame the mega-mega alliance," he said.
Asked whether the DMK was lacking in preparation for the elections, the DMK patriarch said that there was no inordinate delay as claimed and that they had been gearing up for the elections since 2024. "We have held zonal meetings of our booth agents and multiple party conclaves to strategise for the assembly elections. We are prepared, unlike them (AIAMDK alliance)"
Stalin said he would release the party's election manifesto on Sunday. The DMK chief has consecutively won from the Kolathur assembly constituency since 2011.
As for the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, it has been represented by Udhayanidhi's grandfather, the late M Karunanidhi, for three straight terms since 1996, then known as Chepauk.
Udhayanidhi, an actor-producer, is a third-generation politician from the DMK's first family, following the footsteps of his grandfather and father. He made his electoral debut in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The DMK is aiming to retain power in the state and is being challenged by the AIADMK-led alliance, which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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