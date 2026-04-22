ETV Bharat / state

List Of Voters Cleared By Tribunals Published Ahead Of First Phase Of Bengal Polls

Polling personnel prepare Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other polling materials at Midnapore College ahead of the first phase of the Assembly elections, in Paschim Medinipur on Wednesday ( IANS )

Kolkata: The Election Commission issued booth-wise lists of voters whose cases were disposed of by tribunals, clearing them to participate in the first phase of the West Bengal elections, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The EC published two separate lists on its website -- one of voters whose names have been included following tribunal orders and another of those who remain excluded. However, the total number of additions and deletions is yet to be disclosed.

"A comprehensive figure is expected to be available by evening," the official said. Voters can access the lists by selecting their assembly constituency and booth number on the official portal.

For booths where no tribunal decisions were made, no names have been listed. Individuals who approached the tribunal after their names were left out of the rolls can also check their status online using their EPIC numbers.