Assembly Elections 2026 | Karaikudi Constituency, The Battle Between INC And NTK
Historically, Karaikudi has been a swing seat with a slight tilt toward the Indian National Congress (INC), which has won the seat five times.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:49 AM IST
Karaikudi: As counting commences this May 4, Karaikudi is one of the most charged battlegrounds of the 2026 Assembly Elections, as it is basically a contest between the NTK and the Congress. The constituency has drawn scrutiny following the entry of actor/filmmaker Seeman, the Chief Coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). After years of incremental growth in vote share across the state, Seeman’s decision to contest from this southern urban hub marks a decisive bid to translate his 'Tamil Nationalist' rhetoric into a concrete legislative mandate.
Historically, Karaikudi has been a swing seat with a slight tilt toward the Indian National Congress (INC), which has won the seat five times. In 2011, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) C.T. Palanichamy secured a victory with a margin of 11%. The seat returned to the INC in 2016 under K.R. Ramasamy (margin of around 9%) and remained with the party in 2021, when S. Mangudi defeated the BJP’s H. Raja by 10%.
Demographically, Karaikudi is a 100% urban segment within the Sivaganga district. It is characterized by the influential Nagarathar (Chettiar) community, alongside a significant minority population, with Muslims and Christians making up roughly 15% and 11% respectively.
As the first rounds of the total polled votes are tallied, the turnout will determine if Karaikudi has opted for a radical political shift or stayed the course with traditional alliances.