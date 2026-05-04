ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | Karaikudi Constituency, The Battle Between INC And NTK

Karaikudi: As counting commences this May 4, Karaikudi is one of the most charged battlegrounds of the 2026 Assembly Elections, as it is basically a contest between the NTK and the Congress. The constituency has drawn scrutiny following the entry of actor/filmmaker Seeman, the Chief Coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). After years of incremental growth in vote share across the state, Seeman’s decision to contest from this southern urban hub marks a decisive bid to translate his 'Tamil Nationalist' rhetoric into a concrete legislative mandate.

Historically, Karaikudi has been a swing seat with a slight tilt toward the Indian National Congress (INC), which has won the seat five times. In 2011, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) C.T. Palanichamy secured a victory with a margin of 11%. The seat returned to the INC in 2016 under K.R. Ramasamy (margin of around 9%) and remained with the party in 2021, when S. Mangudi defeated the BJP’s H. Raja by 10%.