ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Bodoland Fights For Peace And Development, Demands Direct Funds From New Delhi

With inputs from Sonit Goswami, Bandhana Sarma and Monalisa Sharma

Guwahati: Rains in Assam have intensified the ferocity of the Brahmaputra river, adding a sense of awe to the panoramic view of the districts, towns and cities it touches. Assam is going for Assembly polls on April 9, and months of consistent campaigning against a particular community by the state Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma (HBS), seems to have paid dividends. The BJP’s catchphrase “Miya Muslims” has entered deep into a society that had otherwise lived alongside one another, thinking less about religion and more about language and culture.

The river, which serves as a lifeline for the entire state, from Sadiya in Upper Assam to Dhubri in Lower Assam, never discriminated when feeding its fields. It also did not discriminate on the basis of religion when villages were devastated by monsoon floods. However, discrimination has now found its way into Assamese society through politics, and years of divisive slogans are showing results. People across the state have started targeting every member of the community as ‘Miya Muslims’, meaning they originally came from the Bangla-speaking Bangladesh, whether before the Partition or afterwards.

Bodoland: Five Lower Assam Districts Not Singed By Divisive Slogans

The Bodoland Territorial Region in Assam. (ETV Bharat)

However, that fire of discrimination doesn't seem to have singed Bodoland. Despite being virtually ruled by the BJP through its allies in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), and across 15 Assembly constituencies in the region, the “Miya Muslim” slogan has not had many takers here.

Five districts of Lower (or Western) Assam, in what is now called the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), have a significant number of Muslims living alongside Bodos. This 'Bodoland' enjoys tribal protection under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Bodo tribals make up six per cent of the state’s population, making them the single largest Scheduled Tribe (ST) in Assam. The entire region is administered by the autonomous self-governing Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Dhaneswar Goyary, BTC Councillor. (ETV Bharat)

The Bodos, who had once fought for separate statehood, ended up with the BTR in 2003, which many believe was not enough. Dhaneswar Goyary, a BTC councillor, is still not satisfied, like many of his fellow Bodos. “We wanted Bodoland, but got BTR. Our target was a separate state. After an agreement with the government, we formed BTC as we had no other choice,” he said. He added that they expect that funds for Bodoland should come directly from New Delhi.

Bodoland's Political Equation For Assembly Polls

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) — which swept the September 2025 Council elections, winning 28 out of 40 seats — is currently an NDA ally, though they earlier had an alliance with the Congress. In the upcoming Assembly elections, BPF is contesting 11 seats, while the BJP is contesting four of the 15 seats in the BTR.