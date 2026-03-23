Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP To Fight In 27 Seats In Tamil Nadu As Part of AIADMK-Led Alliance
Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Chennai: For the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, 27 constituencies have been allotted to the BJP, a constituent of the AIADMK-led alliance.
Voting for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026.
AIADMK has been engaged in seat-sharing negotiations with its alliance partners over the past few weeks. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami visited New Delhi on several occasions to hold consultations regarding the alliance with key figures, including Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.
While the DMK has already finalised seat-sharing agreements with the various parties comprising its alliance, negotiations on the AIADMK side with its alliance partners were ongoing.
Against this backdrop, seat-sharing negotiations with key parties within the AIADMK alliance — including the BJP, PMK, and AMMK — concluded today, resulting in the allocation of constituencies to these parties. Accordingly, 27 constituencies have been allotted to the BJP, 18 to the PMK, and 11 to the AMMK. To date, the AIADMK has allocated a total of 56 seats to its alliance partners.
While the BJP contested in 20 constituencies as part of the AIADMK alliance during the previous election in 2021, that number has now increased to 27. Conversely, the PMK, which contested in 23 constituencies within the AIADMK alliance last time in 2021, will contest in only 18 constituencies this time around. The AMMK, a new entrant to this alliance, has been allotted 11 constituencies.
During the negotiations held at the AIADMK headquarters, the agreement was finalised and signed in the presence of Edappadi Palaniswami. Representing their respective parties, Union Minister Piyush Goyal (for the BJP), AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, and PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss participated in the event and signed the agreement.
It has been announced that constituencies will be allotted to the remaining parties within the AIADMK alliance either tonight or by tomorrow. Meanwhile, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran has stated that his party—a constituent of the AIADMK alliance—will contest in all 11 allotted constituencies using the "Cooker" symbol.
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