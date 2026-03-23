ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP To Fight In 27 Seats In Tamil Nadu As Part of AIADMK-Led Alliance

Chennai: For the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, 27 constituencies have been allotted to the BJP, a constituent of the AIADMK-led alliance.

Voting for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026.

AIADMK has been engaged in seat-sharing negotiations with its alliance partners over the past few weeks. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami visited New Delhi on several occasions to hold consultations regarding the alliance with key figures, including Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

While the DMK has already finalised seat-sharing agreements with the various parties comprising its alliance, negotiations on the AIADMK side with its alliance partners were ongoing.