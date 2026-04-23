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Voting Begins For Baramati, Rahuri Assembly Bypolls In Maharashtra

Voting is underway in the Baramati and Rahuri assembly bypolls in Maharashtra

Voting Begins For Baramati, Rahuri Assembly Bypolls In Maharashtra
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2026 at 7:43 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Baramati: Voting got underway on Thursday morning in the Baramati and Rahuri assembly bypolls in Maharashtra. Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm, an election official said.

Riding a sympathy wave, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting from Baramati, has urged voters to support her as a tribute to her late husband Ajit Pawar.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash on January 28. There are 23 candidates, including Sunetra Pawar, in the fray. The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 3.84 lakh.

BJP’s Akshay Kardile is in the fray in the Rahuri bypoll. He is pitted against NCP (SP) candidate Govind Mokate and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Santosh Chalke. The Rahuri seat became vacant after BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile’s death in October last year. Akshay is his son.

Maharashtra assembly has 288 seats. The ruling Mahayuti alliance has 235 seats (BJP-132, Shiv Sena-57, NCP Ajit-41, allies-5), while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi combine has 50 seats (Shiv Sena UBT-20, Congress-16, NCP SP-10, others-4).

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TAGGED:

BARAMATI BY POLL
RAHURI BY POLL
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

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