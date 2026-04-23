ETV Bharat / state

Voting Begins For Baramati, Rahuri Assembly Bypolls In Maharashtra

Baramati: Voting got underway on Thursday morning in the Baramati and Rahuri assembly bypolls in Maharashtra. Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm, an election official said.

Riding a sympathy wave, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting from Baramati, has urged voters to support her as a tribute to her late husband Ajit Pawar.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash on January 28. There are 23 candidates, including Sunetra Pawar, in the fray. The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 3.84 lakh.