Rs 1,302 Crore Allocated For Tamil Nadu Polls; Army To Arrive On April 13 To Enhance Security
Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said that 5,938 polling stations across 3,022 locations have been identified as 'sensitive' or 'critical'.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections with extensive arrangements, as Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik announced a budget allocation of Rs 1,302 crore for conducting the polls scheduled on April 23.
Addressing the media on Tuesday, Archana Patnaik said the election expenditure marks a sharp rise compared to previous polls. The state spent Rs 795 crore during the 2021 Assembly elections and Rs 1,009 crore for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
She added that comprehensive arrangements are being made at polling stations, including drinking water, restrooms, and pandals (temporary shelters) to protect voters from extreme heat. Facilities for election personnel and required materials, including indelible ink, have already been put in place.
Highlighting security preparedness, the CEO said 5,938 polling stations across 3,022 locations have been identified as 'sensitive' or 'critical'. These booths will be closely monitored with the deployment of micro-observers, CCTV surveillance, and armed personnel.
Paramilitary forces will play a key role in maintaining law and order, with Army personnel scheduled to arrive in the state on April 13 to assist with election duties.
Seizures Worth Rs 462 Crore
Around 2.5 lakh senior citizens have applied to cast their votes through postal ballots. Authorities are issuing regular guidelines to district officials to ensure smooth conduct of the electoral process.
The election machinery has also been actively addressing grievances. So far, 43,220 complaints have been received through the toll-free helpline (194), while another 2,600 complaints have been registered via the cVIGIL mobile application. "All complaints are being processed," the CEO said.
In a crackdown, enforcement agencies have seized cash and goods worth Rs 462 crore since the announcement of elections. Of this, Rs 182 crore was seized by the Enforcement Directorate. "We have returned about 95 percent of the remaining seized items after verification of valid documents," concluded Archana Patnaik.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026 will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The nomination process has concluded, and scrutiny of candidates' papers has been completed.
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