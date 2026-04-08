ETV Bharat / state

Rs 1,302 Crore Allocated For Tamil Nadu Polls; Army To Arrive On April 13 To Enhance Security

Tamil Nadu CEO Archana Pathak said that comprehensive arrangements are being made at polling stations ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections with extensive arrangements, as Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik announced a budget allocation of Rs 1,302 crore for conducting the polls scheduled on April 23.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Archana Patnaik said the election expenditure marks a sharp rise compared to previous polls. The state spent Rs 795 crore during the 2021 Assembly elections and Rs 1,009 crore for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

She added that comprehensive arrangements are being made at polling stations, including drinking water, restrooms, and pandals (temporary shelters) to protect voters from extreme heat. Facilities for election personnel and required materials, including indelible ink, have already been put in place.

Highlighting security preparedness, the CEO said 5,938 polling stations across 3,022 locations have been identified as 'sensitive' or 'critical'. These booths will be closely monitored with the deployment of micro-observers, CCTV surveillance, and armed personnel.

Paramilitary forces will play a key role in maintaining law and order, with Army personnel scheduled to arrive in the state on April 13 to assist with election duties.

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