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Assembly Election 2026: Congress Releases Tamil Nadu Candidate List, 27 Names Announced; Melur Seat Pending

Tamil Nadu Congress releases candidate list of 27 names, showcases youth inclusion, and prepares for direct contests against BJP, PMK, and AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvaperundhagai.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvaperundhagai. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 3, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Chennai: The Congress party’s national leadership on Thursday released the list of candidates contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, an agreement was signed under the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, allocating 28 Assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress party.

State Panel Finalised Names

Following the seat allocation, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) shortlisted candidates and submitted the list to the All India Congress leadership for approval.

After the list was submitted, the Central Election Committee (CEC) met last night. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the meeting. Those present included Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Salman Khurshid, Tamil Nadu election observer Girish Chodankar, and TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai.

List Released By AICC

S.NoConstituency NameCandidate Name
1Ponneri (SC)Durai Chandrasekhar
2VelacheryHasan Maulana
3Sriperumbudur (SC)Selvaperunthagai
4SholinghurMunirathinam
5Uthangarai (SC)Kuppusamy
6KrishnagiriChellakumar
7PennagaramGKM Tamilkumaran
8Attur (SC)Arthanari
9Erode (East)Gopinath Palaniappan
10UdhagamandalamP Ramachandran
11KavundampalayamSuryaprakash
12SinganallurSrinidhi
13Thuraiyur (SC)Vichu Lenin Prasad
14CuddaloreChandrasekaran
15MayiladuthuraiYunus Mohammad
16AranthangiT Ramachandran
17KaraikudiMangudi
18UsilampattiSaravanakumar
19SivakasiGanesan Asokan
20ThiruvadanaiRama Karu Manickam
21SrivaikuntamUrvashi Amirtharaj
22Sankarankovil (SC)Sangai Ganesan
23AmbasamudramDurai
24NanguneriRuby Manoharan
25ColachelTharagai Cuthbert
26VilavancodePraveen
27KilliyoorAdvocate Rajesh

After finalising the names, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal released the list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Thursday.

A total of 27 candidates have been announced. No candidate has been declared for the Melur constituency. GKM Tamil Kumaran, who recently joined Congress after leaving PMK, will contest from Pennagaram. TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai will again contest from the Sriperumbudur (SC) constituency.

Youth Representation And Key Contests

The Congress list includes nine young candidates. Direct contests between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are expected in Vilavancode, Kulachal, Aranthangi and Udhagai constituencies.

Meanwhile, Congress will face PMK in Pennagaram, Mayiladuthurai, and Sholingur, while in the remaining 18 constituencies, it will take on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Also Read:

  1. PM Modi's Tamil Nadu Visit Will Boost DMK's 200-Seat Target, Says CM Stalin In Coimbatore Rally
  2. Tamil Nadu Polls: BJP Releases List Of 27 Candidates, K. Annamalai Not In Final Slate
  3. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Chief Vijay Files Nomination For Tiruchirapalli East

TAGGED:

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026
TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026
CONGRESS PARTY
CONGRESS RELEASES CANDIDATE LIST
ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026

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