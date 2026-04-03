ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Congress Releases Tamil Nadu Candidate List, 27 Names Announced; Melur Seat Pending

Chennai: The Congress party’s national leadership on Thursday released the list of candidates contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, an agreement was signed under the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, allocating 28 Assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress party.

State Panel Finalised Names

Following the seat allocation, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) shortlisted candidates and submitted the list to the All India Congress leadership for approval.

After the list was submitted, the Central Election Committee (CEC) met last night. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the meeting. Those present included Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Salman Khurshid, Tamil Nadu election observer Girish Chodankar, and TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai.

List Released By AICC