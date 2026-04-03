Assembly Election 2026: Congress Releases Tamil Nadu Candidate List, 27 Names Announced; Melur Seat Pending
Tamil Nadu Congress releases candidate list of 27 names, showcases youth inclusion, and prepares for direct contests against BJP, PMK, and AIADMK.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Chennai: The Congress party’s national leadership on Thursday released the list of candidates contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, an agreement was signed under the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, allocating 28 Assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress party.
State Panel Finalised Names
Following the seat allocation, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) shortlisted candidates and submitted the list to the All India Congress leadership for approval.
After the list was submitted, the Central Election Committee (CEC) met last night. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the meeting. Those present included Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Salman Khurshid, Tamil Nadu election observer Girish Chodankar, and TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai.
List Released By AICC
|S.No
|Constituency Name
|Candidate Name
|1
|Ponneri (SC)
|Durai Chandrasekhar
|2
|Velachery
|Hasan Maulana
|3
|Sriperumbudur (SC)
|Selvaperunthagai
|4
|Sholinghur
|Munirathinam
|5
|Uthangarai (SC)
|Kuppusamy
|6
|Krishnagiri
|Chellakumar
|7
|Pennagaram
|GKM Tamilkumaran
|8
|Attur (SC)
|Arthanari
|9
|Erode (East)
|Gopinath Palaniappan
|10
|Udhagamandalam
|P Ramachandran
|11
|Kavundampalayam
|Suryaprakash
|12
|Singanallur
|Srinidhi
|13
|Thuraiyur (SC)
|Vichu Lenin Prasad
|14
|Cuddalore
|Chandrasekaran
|15
|Mayiladuthurai
|Yunus Mohammad
|16
|Aranthangi
|T Ramachandran
|17
|Karaikudi
|Mangudi
|18
|Usilampatti
|Saravanakumar
|19
|Sivakasi
|Ganesan Asokan
|20
|Thiruvadanai
|Rama Karu Manickam
|21
|Srivaikuntam
|Urvashi Amirtharaj
|22
|Sankarankovil (SC)
|Sangai Ganesan
|23
|Ambasamudram
|Durai
|24
|Nanguneri
|Ruby Manoharan
|25
|Colachel
|Tharagai Cuthbert
|26
|Vilavancode
|Praveen
|27
|Killiyoor
|Advocate Rajesh
After finalising the names, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal released the list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Thursday.
A total of 27 candidates have been announced. No candidate has been declared for the Melur constituency. GKM Tamil Kumaran, who recently joined Congress after leaving PMK, will contest from Pennagaram. TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai will again contest from the Sriperumbudur (SC) constituency.
Youth Representation And Key Contests
The Congress list includes nine young candidates. Direct contests between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are expected in Vilavancode, Kulachal, Aranthangi and Udhagai constituencies.
Meanwhile, Congress will face PMK in Pennagaram, Mayiladuthurai, and Sholingur, while in the remaining 18 constituencies, it will take on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
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