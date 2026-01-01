Assault Victim Dies In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, Sparks Protest and Road Blockade
Agitators burnt old tires at the intersection and staged a sit-in. They also blocked main road was totally blocked with parked vehicles.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Chittorgarh: A tense situation prevailed in Kannauj town of Bhadesar police station area of Chittorgarh district Rajasthan after a young man, who was injured in an assault three days ago, died during treatment on Thursday.
This sparked outrage throughout the town, leading villagers to shut down the market and block the main road. Bhadesar deputy superintendent of police Vinod Kumar said that on December 27, a fight broke out between two groups in Kannauj town due to a long-standing dispute.
In the tussle, Durgesh, a resident of Kannauj, was seriously injured. His head injuries were initially considered minor, but upon worsening of condition, he was first admitted to a local hospital in Kannauj.
After receiving primary treatment there, he was referred to the district hospital in Chittorgarh and then to another hospital in Udaipur for better treatment but he died on Thursday morning during treatment, he said.
As soon as the news of the death spread throughout the town, the local people turned furious. The villagers alleged that the people from the other group involved in the assault were responsible.
In response, people shut down the main market of the town. They started a protest by burning old tires at the intersection and staged a sit-in. The main road was totally blocked with parked vehicles in the middle of the road.
The protesters demanded a murder case be registered against those involved in the assault and that they be arrested immediately.
Upon receiving the information, Bhadesar police officers reached the spot. DSP Vinod Kumar and SHO Vinod Menaria tried to pacify them, but the angry people remained adamant in their demand for arrests. Additional forces were deployed to control the situation.