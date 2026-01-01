ETV Bharat / state

Assault Victim Dies In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, Sparks Protest and Road Blockade

Chittorgarh: A tense situation prevailed in Kannauj town of Bhadesar police station area of Chittorgarh district Rajasthan after a young man, who was injured in an assault three days ago, died during treatment on Thursday.

This sparked outrage throughout the town, leading villagers to shut down the market and block the main road. Bhadesar deputy superintendent of police Vinod Kumar said that on December 27, a fight broke out between two groups in Kannauj town due to a long-standing dispute.

In the tussle, Durgesh, a resident of Kannauj, was seriously injured. His head injuries were initially considered minor, but upon worsening of condition, he was first admitted to a local hospital in Kannauj.

After receiving primary treatment there, he was referred to the district hospital in Chittorgarh and then to another hospital in Udaipur for better treatment but he died on Thursday morning during treatment, he said.