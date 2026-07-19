ETV Bharat / state

Assault On Doctors: IMA Suspends July 20 Strike After Bombay HC Stays Shiv Sena Corporator's Bail

Thane: The Indian Medical Association Maharashtra has announced the suspension of its scheduled strike on July 20 against the assault on doctors and medical staff at a civic hospital, a day after the Bombay High Court stayed the bail granted to accused Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre.

However, the medical fraternity has issued a stern ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, warning of an indefinite statewide strike starting August 9 if their pending demands regarding the safety of doctors are not accepted.

Following the violent assault on doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers at Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Maharashtra had announced a 24-hour statewide suspension of routine medical services on July 20.

A court in Thane district on July 14 granted bail to Mhatre, a corporator of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the High Court on Saturday suspended the bail granted to the main accused, Ramesh Mhatre, in the assault case. The accused was ordered to surrender to authorities by Sunday evening.

The IMA and other medical bodies held extensive meetings following the High Court's intervention, according to a release issued by the IMA on Sunday afternoon. Dr Santosh Kulkarni (state president, IMA Maharashtra), Dr Vikrant Desai (state secretary), and Dr Amol Gite (state treasurer) maintained that the High Court's proactive intervention is a major milestone for the security of healthcare professionals.