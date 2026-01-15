ETV Bharat / state

Ranchi Police Probe Alleged Assault At ED Office, CCTV Footage Seized

Ranchi: The Ranchi Police have begun a serious probe into an alleged assault at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. The police reached the ED office on Thursday morning to investigate the incident. The case is linked to a complaint filed at the Airport Police Station involving ED officials.

Following the registration of an FIR alleging assault, the Ranchi Police have intensified their investigation. On Thursday, a team from the Airport Police Station visited the ED office and initiated a detailed inquiry. More than a dozen police officers and personnel were present at the ED premises during the investigation.

Senior officials, including the Sadar DSP, several inspectors, and the Airport Police Station in charge, were present inside the ED office. According to sources, CCTV footage from the premises is being closely examined. A special team led by Sadar DSP, along with the station in-charge and an inspector, seized CCTV recordings and questioned concerned officials. Police are also scrutinising documents, video evidence, and other material related to the case.

Santosh Kumar, a resident of Upper Chutia in Ranchi, lodged a complaint at the Airport Police Station, accusing two ED officials of assaulting him inside the ED office on January 12. Based on the complaint, a case (No. 05/2026) has been registered under Sections 115(2), 117(2), 127(2), 109(2), 351(2), 352, 238, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).