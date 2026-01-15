Ranchi Police Probe Alleged Assault At ED Office, CCTV Footage Seized
Published : January 15, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Ranchi: The Ranchi Police have begun a serious probe into an alleged assault at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. The police reached the ED office on Thursday morning to investigate the incident. The case is linked to a complaint filed at the Airport Police Station involving ED officials.
Following the registration of an FIR alleging assault, the Ranchi Police have intensified their investigation. On Thursday, a team from the Airport Police Station visited the ED office and initiated a detailed inquiry. More than a dozen police officers and personnel were present at the ED premises during the investigation.
Senior officials, including the Sadar DSP, several inspectors, and the Airport Police Station in charge, were present inside the ED office. According to sources, CCTV footage from the premises is being closely examined. A special team led by Sadar DSP, along with the station in-charge and an inspector, seized CCTV recordings and questioned concerned officials. Police are also scrutinising documents, video evidence, and other material related to the case.
Santosh Kumar, a resident of Upper Chutia in Ranchi, lodged a complaint at the Airport Police Station, accusing two ED officials of assaulting him inside the ED office on January 12. Based on the complaint, a case (No. 05/2026) has been registered under Sections 115(2), 117(2), 127(2), 109(2), 351(2), 352, 238, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
According to the complaint, Santosh Kumar (47), son of late Mithilesh Prasad and a resident of Jaggi Compound near Sai Mandir Colony, Upper Chutia, was called to appear at the ED office at 10 am on January 12. He reached the office at around 9:45 am. At about 1:35 pm, an ED official called him into a chamber where another official was already present.
During questioning, he was allegedly pressured to confess to certain allegations. When he refused, the two officials allegedly assaulted him, abused him verbally, and beat him with a stick. The complaint further alleges that the officials threatened him and said that even if he died, it would not matter to them.
Santosh Kumar reportedly sustained serious injuries in the assault. Around 2 pm, the two officials allegedly took him to the emergency ward of Sadar Hospital. They threatened doctors not to mention injuries and warned of consequences for their families. It is further alleged that he was kept in the hospital until 4 pm without informing his family, after which he was taken back to the ED office. There, his bloodstained T-shirt was allegedly replaced in an attempt to destroy evidence.
Police officials said the investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on the findings.
