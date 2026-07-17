ETV Bharat / state

Assam's 'Shop Without a Shopkeeper' Runs On Trust, Inspires Love For Books

Nagaon: Imagine walking into a bookstore with no shopkeeper to greet you, no cashier to collect payment, and no staff to supervise your purchase. That's exactly how this bookstore in Assam's Nagaon district functions. It relies entirely on the honesty of its customers.

Named Dukani Nothoka Dukaan, which translates to A Shop Without a Shopkeeper, the bookstore has no staff and allows customers to browse, purchase books, and make payments on their own. Customers simply enter the bookstore, choose the books they wish to buy, and pay the marked price by scanning a QR code. So far, the shop has seen no incidents of theft or fraud.

The concept was introduced by Dulal Bora, a resident of Puronigudam in Nagaon district. "About 20 years ago, I travelled to Imphal with a group of children for a theatre performance. There, I came across shops that operated without shopkeepers. The idea stayed with me, and I decided to establish a similar bookstore in my hometown," Bora told ETV Bharat. The bookstore was eventually opened in Puronigudam three years ago.