ETV Bharat / state

'Can Hold My Head High': Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP Day After Resigning From Congress

New Delhi: Day after resigning from the Congress party, Assam's Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Wednesday.

At a party event in the national capital, the senior Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi joined the saffron party in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, state party president Dilip Saikia and other party leaders.

“Quitting Congress is one of the most difficult decisions of my life, not been a pleasant step; I need an atmosphere where I can hold my head high”, said Pradyut Bordoloi on being asked why he is joining the BJP.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin approved Bordoloi’s joining on Tuesday, Sarma told reporters. “Today, sitting Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has joined the BJP. Our state president Dilip Saikia has welcomed him to the party fold,” the Assam chief minister said.

"As you know, Pradyut Bordoloi is a senior MP, two-time MP from Nagaon Lok Sabha. He was a former minister in the Congress Cabinet under Tarun Gogoi. He is an old Congressman; his history with Congress goes back to 1975. So, his joining the BJP will definitely strengthen our party. We will now be more confident that we will be able to translate the vision of a Viksit Bharat, Viksit Assam, of Narendra Modi collectively into reality," Sarma said.

Bordoloi had sent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, barely 20 days ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

In the one-line resignation letter, the MP wrote, "With an overwhelming sense of sadness today, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.”

The resignation of Congress MP Bordoloi ahead of the state Assembly polls triggered sharp political reactions, with the Congress terming the move "unfortunate" and the BJP saying it reflects the opposition party's "weakening" base.