Assam's Final Voter List Shrinks By 2.43 Lakh From The SIR Draft List

Guwahati: The final electoral roll for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections shows a drop of 2,43,485 voters compared to the draft list released in December.

According to the final list released on February 10, the total number of voters in the state stands at 2,49,58,139, down from 2,52,01,624 in the draft roll published in December. This marks a decline of 0.97 per cent.

Addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan in Dispur on Wednesday, State Chief Election Officer Anurag Goel said the special summary revision of electoral rolls across all 126 Assembly constituencies was conducted from November 22 to December 20 through a house-to-house verification drive.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visited 61,03,103 households during the exercise. The process identified:

4,78,992 deceased voters

5,23,680 displaced voters

53,619 voters with multiple registrations

6,27,696 eligible citizens above 18 years not enrolled

1,46,342 potential voters aged 17+

The consolidated draft roll was published on December 27, following which claims and objections were invited. The final roll for Special Summary Revision 2026 was published on February 10.