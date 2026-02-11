Assam's Final Voter List Shrinks By 2.43 Lakh From The SIR Draft List
The final electoral roll shows a 0.97% dip from the draft list, with 2.49 crore voters now registered across 126 constituencies.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
Guwahati: The final electoral roll for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections shows a drop of 2,43,485 voters compared to the draft list released in December.
According to the final list released on February 10, the total number of voters in the state stands at 2,49,58,139, down from 2,52,01,624 in the draft roll published in December. This marks a decline of 0.97 per cent.
Addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan in Dispur on Wednesday, State Chief Election Officer Anurag Goel said the special summary revision of electoral rolls across all 126 Assembly constituencies was conducted from November 22 to December 20 through a house-to-house verification drive.
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visited 61,03,103 households during the exercise. The process identified:
- 4,78,992 deceased voters
- 5,23,680 displaced voters
- 53,619 voters with multiple registrations
- 6,27,696 eligible citizens above 18 years not enrolled
- 1,46,342 potential voters aged 17+
The consolidated draft roll was published on December 27, following which claims and objections were invited. The final roll for Special Summary Revision 2026 was published on February 10.
Goel said that of the 7,60,513 applications received under Form 6 (new voter registration), 5,86,146 were accepted, 1,40,908 rejected, and 33,459 remain pending, with disposal beginning from Wednesday.
Under Form 7 (deletion/objection), 12,97,796 applications were received, of which 10,63,647 were accepted and 1,90,613 rejected.
Under Form 8 (correction/transposition), 15,36,674 applications were received. Of these, 13,46,726 were accepted, while the remaining applications were rejected.
Of the total 2,49,58,139 voters in the final roll:
- 1,24,82,213 are male
- 1,24,75,583 are female
- 343 are third gender voters
The roll includes 63,269 service voters and 2,03,709 persons with disabilities. There are 5,75,258 voters aged 18–19 and 1,04,238 voters above 85 years of age.
The state has 92,087 ‘D’ (Doubtful) voters listed in the electoral roll.