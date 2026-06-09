ETV Bharat / state

Assam's Tezpur Litchi Reaches Dubai Shores, Piyush Goyal Hails First Major Consignment To International Market

The Tezpur Litchi is renowned for its exceptional sweetness ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: In a significant achievement for Assam's horticulture sector, the state's celebrated Geographical Indication-tagged Tezpur Litchi has officially reached the international market, with the first major export shipment departing for Dubai. The export of one tonne of GI-tagged Tezpur Litchi to Dubai took place on the concluding day of the second edition of the Tezpur Litchi Festival.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated this landmark dispatch, marking a major step in introducing the Northeast region's unique horticultural products to the global market.

Tezpur Litchi (ETV Bharat)

The Tezpur Litchi is renowned for its exceptional sweetness, bright-red appearance, distinctive aroma and superior eating quality. The region cultivates several notable varieties, including Bombaya, Bilati, Elaichi, Piyaji and Sahi, which are widely appreciated for their distinctive flavour and quality characteristics.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, welcomed the development in a post on X, stating that the globally acclaimed Tezpur Litchi has now reached consumers in Dubai.

He highlighted the export as a reflection of India's growing agricultural export potential and the rising international demand for premium produce from the Northeast.