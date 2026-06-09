Assam's Tezpur Litchi Reaches Dubai Shores, Piyush Goyal Hails First Major Consignment To International Market
The export of one tonne of GI-tagged Tezpur Litchi took place on the concluding day of the Tezpur Litchi Festival.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Guwahati: In a significant achievement for Assam's horticulture sector, the state's celebrated Geographical Indication-tagged Tezpur Litchi has officially reached the international market, with the first major export shipment departing for Dubai. The export of one tonne of GI-tagged Tezpur Litchi to Dubai took place on the concluding day of the second edition of the Tezpur Litchi Festival.
The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated this landmark dispatch, marking a major step in introducing the Northeast region's unique horticultural products to the global market.
The Tezpur Litchi is renowned for its exceptional sweetness, bright-red appearance, distinctive aroma and superior eating quality. The region cultivates several notable varieties, including Bombaya, Bilati, Elaichi, Piyaji and Sahi, which are widely appreciated for their distinctive flavour and quality characteristics.
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, welcomed the development in a post on X, stating that the globally acclaimed Tezpur Litchi has now reached consumers in Dubai.
He highlighted the export as a reflection of India's growing agricultural export potential and the rising international demand for premium produce from the Northeast.
The Tezpur Litchi Festival brought together farmers, exporters, entrepreneurs and government agencies to showcase the unique qualities of Tezpur Litchi and explore opportunities in overseas markets. The successful consignment to Dubai is being viewed as a major step towards establishing the GI-tagged fruit in global supply chains.
The consignment was ceremonially flagged off in the presence of Member of Legislative Assembly, Tezpur, Prithiraj Rava; Agriculture Production Commissioner, Aruna Rajoria; Chairman, APEDA, Abhishek Dev; District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das and representatives of M/s DMR Green Valley Agro Fresh Pvt. Ltd.
The event was attended by farmers, exporters, senior officials and other stakeholders. According to sources, the key outcome of the initiative has been improved returns for farmers.
Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Facilitates First Export of GI-Tagged Tezpur Litchi from Assam to Dubai— PIB India (@PIB_India) June 9, 2026
The one-metric-tonne consignment comprised GI-tagged Tezpur Litchi is one of Assam's most celebrated horticultural products,… https://t.co/wboTrxdzZT
Growers associated with the export supply chain received nearly 10 per cent higher prices compared to prevailing domestic market rates despite strong local demand. The shipment has created new marketing opportunities for litchi growers and is expected to encourage greater participation in export-oriented value chains, contributing to enhanced incomes and sustainable livelihood opportunities.
The APEDA said that it has been actively promoting agricultural exports from the North Eastern Region through infrastructure development, quality assurance and certification support, capacity-building programmes, export-oriented production practices and market linkage initiatives.
The APEDA is mandated to promote the export of scheduled agricultural and processed food products and supports exporters, farmers and FPOs through quality development, capacity building, infrastructure assistance and market promotion initiatives, it said.
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