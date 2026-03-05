ETV Bharat / state

Assam's All-Women Market In Mangaldoi Boosts Female Independence

By Prabin Baruah

Darrang: An all-women market in Mangaldoi, a town in Assam, is emerging as a vibrant symbol of women's empowerment, with hundreds of female entrepreneurs and self-help groups earning their livelihood by selling various products to customers.

Established in 2019 under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), the weekly market has become a vital source to make women independent and support their families.

Held every Saturday near the old Mangaldoi Barpukhuri and Jayant Hazarika Park, the market operates on the town’s weekly holiday, when most male-dominated businesses remain closed.

“This allows us to sell our handmade products and fresh produce directly to buyers,” said an entrepreneur.

She said the market started with 30 women’s self-help groups (SHGs) but now includes hundreds of women entrepreneurs, including those from the Rural Livelihood Mission.