Assam's All-Women Market In Mangaldoi Boosts Female Independence
Products on sale range from homegrown vegetables and traditional Assamese foods like pitha-laddu, pickles, and khar-kharali.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
By Prabin Baruah
Darrang: An all-women market in Mangaldoi, a town in Assam, is emerging as a vibrant symbol of women's empowerment, with hundreds of female entrepreneurs and self-help groups earning their livelihood by selling various products to customers.
Established in 2019 under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), the weekly market has become a vital source to make women independent and support their families.
Held every Saturday near the old Mangaldoi Barpukhuri and Jayant Hazarika Park, the market operates on the town’s weekly holiday, when most male-dominated businesses remain closed.
“This allows us to sell our handmade products and fresh produce directly to buyers,” said an entrepreneur.
She said the market started with 30 women’s self-help groups (SHGs) but now includes hundreds of women entrepreneurs, including those from the Rural Livelihood Mission.
Products on sale range from homegrown vegetables and traditional Assamese foods like pitha-laddu, pickles, and khar-kharali (homemade Assamese cuisine) to handwoven cloths like the traditional Mekhela Chador (Assamese traditional wear like a saree).
Some women vendors start their businesses with financial support from NULM’s bank loans, while others benefit from other government schemes.
Another entrepreneur said she received two loans totalling Rs 30,000, which helped her get started. “This support helped me run a successful shop and take orders for traditional Assamese rice cakes at weddings,” she said.
Several buyers, who spoke to ETV Bharat, appreciate the market for its indigenous, hygienic, and affordable products. “We come here every Saturday for fresh vegetables and handmade goods at lower prices than other markets,” said a buyer.
Another said that women were becoming self-sufficient and supporting their families. “This place not only gives a varied choice to us but also makes us contributors towards women's empowerment,” she said.
The Mangaldoi Women’s Bazaar stands as an epitome of hope and respect for underprivileged women and encourages the economic uplift of the community in Assam.
