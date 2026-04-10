ETV Bharat / state

Assamese Daily's Office Attacked In North Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur/Guwahati: Unidentified persons attacked the office of an Assamese daily in North Lakhimpur, breaking window panes with stones, police said on Friday. He said the incident is suspected to have happened the previous night.

"We have learnt that miscreants attacked the office with stones. Window panes were broken. We have started an investigation, and arrests will be made soon," a police officer said.

The attack was carried out in the 'Asomiya Pratidin' newspaper's North Lakhimpur edition office, located on the first floor of a building in the heart of the town. Staff members said they came to know of the incident when the office was opened on Friday morning, with window panes shattered and stones found inside.

"We immediately informed the police. We have come to know that important evidence has been found from CCTV footage in the area," an employee said. Bundles of the same newspaper were allegedly burnt by unidentified persons in Sivasagar district last month.