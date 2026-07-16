ETV Bharat / state

Assam Youth Arrested for Allegedly Duping Tamil Nadu Woman Of Rs 10.57 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam

Tirunelveli: Cyber Crime Police in Tamil Nadu on Thursday have arrested a 23-year-old man from Assam for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 10.57 lakh by luring her into investing in a fake cryptocurrency scheme that promised unusually high returns.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman from Panagudi in Tirunelveli district, filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station alleging that she was defrauded after being promised profits through cryptocurrency investments.

According to the complaint, the woman joined a WhatsApp group named 'Crypto Binary Options' through a link she received in another group called 'Family of Gods'.

Police said she was contacted by unidentified individuals using foreign WhatsApp numbers through a person identified as Karishma. The fraudsters allegedly convinced her that even a small investment could generate multiple returns within just 45 minutes.

The woman believed and transferred Rs 10.57 lakh in 34 separate transactions to multiple UPI accounts between April 2 and the date of the complaint.