Assam Youth Arrested for Allegedly Duping Tamil Nadu Woman Of Rs 10.57 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam
According to the complaint, the woman joined a WhatsApp group named 'Crypto Binary Options' through a link she received called 'Family of Gods'.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 10:06 PM IST
Tirunelveli: Cyber Crime Police in Tamil Nadu on Thursday have arrested a 23-year-old man from Assam for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 10.57 lakh by luring her into investing in a fake cryptocurrency scheme that promised unusually high returns.
The victim, a 27-year-old woman from Panagudi in Tirunelveli district, filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station alleging that she was defrauded after being promised profits through cryptocurrency investments.
According to the complaint, the woman joined a WhatsApp group named 'Crypto Binary Options' through a link she received in another group called 'Family of Gods'.
Police said she was contacted by unidentified individuals using foreign WhatsApp numbers through a person identified as Karishma. The fraudsters allegedly convinced her that even a small investment could generate multiple returns within just 45 minutes.
The woman believed and transferred Rs 10.57 lakh in 34 separate transactions to multiple UPI accounts between April 2 and the date of the complaint.
Police said she arranged the money by pawning her own gold jewellery as well as her child's jewellery, hoping to earn high profits from the investment.
To persuade her to invest more, the fraudsters allegedly displayed a fake balance of Rs 2.5 crore on a fraudulent website and said that her investment had generated massive returns. The woman realised she had been cheated only after her relatives warned her that it was an online scam.
Based on her complaint, Tirunelveli Cyber Crime Police registered a case and launched an investigation and arrested Azad Ali (23) from Assam.
Police are now investigating whether the accused is linked to other cyber fraud cases and are making efforts to trace and recover the defrauded amount.
Read More: