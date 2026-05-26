Assam Woman Reunited With Husband In Alwar After Alleged Job Scam And Forced Domestic Labour
The woman alleged that she and her husband, both residents of Assam, were lured to Delhi by an agent who promised them employment.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 9:17 PM IST
Alwar: Women’s Safety and Counselling Centre, operating from the traffic police station in Rajasthan’s Alwar, reunited an Assam woman with her husband after she was allegedly trafficked to the city on the pretext of a job and forced into domestic labour.
The woman alleged that she and her husband, both residents of Assam, were lured to Delhi by an agent who promised them employment. However, after reaching Delhi, the couple was separated. While the husband was kept away, the woman was allegedly sent to Alwar against her will by a placement agency.
According to the victim, she was forced to work in a house in Alwar, where she was made to do cleaning and household chores. She further alleged that she was threatened with false theft charges and told she would be sent to jail if she refused to work.
The woman managed to escape and approached the Women’s Safety and Counselling Centre for help. Monu Verma, legal counsellor at the centre, said the woman arrived there on May 21 and sought assistance. After hearing her account, the centre contacted her husband and asked him to come to Alwar.
Her husband reached Alwar on Tuesday, after which the woman was formally reunited with him, and the couple left for Assam. Verma said the woman had initially come to Delhi with her husband in search of work after an agent promised them jobs in a bike parts company with good wages. The victim said the agent had planned to send them to Hyderabad for work, but instead separated the couple after they arrived in Delhi.
She was brought to Alwar on May 18 and allegedly forced to work in a private residence for around three days. The woman, who was married only seven months ago, said that whenever she expressed a desire to leave and reunite with her husband, she was threatened with police action and false accusations of theft.
According to her statement, the employer even brought her near a police station in a car to intimidate her. Taking advantage of the moment, she got out of the vehicle and walked into the Women’s Safety and Counselling Centre. Officials said the woman was under the centre’s protection until her husband arrived.
The Women Empowerment Department is currently investigating the matter, including the role of the placement agency and the alleged coercion involved in bringing the woman from Assam to Alwar under false promises of employment.
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