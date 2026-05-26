ETV Bharat / state

Assam Woman Reunited With Husband In Alwar After Alleged Job Scam And Forced Domestic Labour

Alwar: Women’s Safety and Counselling Centre, operating from the traffic police station in Rajasthan’s Alwar, reunited an Assam woman with her husband after she was allegedly trafficked to the city on the pretext of a job and forced into domestic labour.

The woman alleged that she and her husband, both residents of Assam, were lured to Delhi by an agent who promised them employment. However, after reaching Delhi, the couple was separated. While the husband was kept away, the woman was allegedly sent to Alwar against her will by a placement agency.

According to the victim, she was forced to work in a house in Alwar, where she was made to do cleaning and household chores. She further alleged that she was threatened with false theft charges and told she would be sent to jail if she refused to work.

The woman managed to escape and approached the Women’s Safety and Counselling Centre for help. Monu Verma, legal counsellor at the centre, said the woman arrived there on May 21 and sought assistance. After hearing her account, the centre contacted her husband and asked him to come to Alwar.