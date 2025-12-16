Assam Woman Gang-Raped In Front Of Her Husband In Tamil Nadu, 2 Minors Among Three Arrested
The victim, a migrant worker from Assam, and her husband had come to Srivaikuntam two weeks ago to work at a stone quarry here.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST
Tuticorin: A woman from Assam was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband near Srivaikuntam in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, police said on Tuesday. The accused, including two minors, have been arrested, they added.
The woman, a migrant worker, and her husband had shifted to Arasarkulam area near Srivaikuntam from their hometown in Assam two weeks ago to work in a stone quarry here. However, due to lack of basic amenities and poor wages, the couple had decided to quit their jobs and go to Kerala. So, they boarded an autorickshaw to the railway station.
On learning this, Mohammed Mahbul Hussain (27), who had arranged their jobs on commission from the quarry owner, called them on phone and threatened them against quitting. He then waited for the couple at Sivanthipatti area on a two-wheeler along with two minor boys. Hussain, also a native from Assam, has been residing in Tirunelveli and arranging jobs for migrant workers through commission.
When the couple arrived at Sivanthipatti, Hussain and the two boys took them to a nearby forest area and allegedly assaulted them, accusing them of stealing money from the stone quarry. After this, the trio allegedly raped the woman in front of her husband and then fled the scene.
Many migrant workers from other states, along with their families, work and reside in stone quarries, brick kilns, and private companies in Tuticorin district.
On information, police rescued the victim and admitted her to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. Subsequently, the Srivaikuntam all-women police station registered a case and arrested Mohammed Mahbul Hussain and two minors, in connection with the incident.
An officer from Srivaikuntam all-women police station said all three accused are from Assam and investigations are underway.
