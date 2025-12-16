ETV Bharat / state

Assam Woman Gang-Raped In Front Of Her Husband In Tamil Nadu, 2 Minors Among Three Arrested

Tuticorin: A woman from Assam was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband near Srivaikuntam in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, police said on Tuesday. The accused, including two minors, have been arrested, they added.

The woman, a migrant worker, and her husband had shifted to Arasarkulam area near Srivaikuntam from their hometown in Assam two weeks ago to work in a stone quarry here. However, due to lack of basic amenities and poor wages, the couple had decided to quit their jobs and go to Kerala. So, they boarded an autorickshaw to the railway station.

On learning this, Mohammed Mahbul Hussain (27), who had arranged their jobs on commission from the quarry owner, called them on phone and threatened them against quitting. He then waited for the couple at Sivanthipatti area on a two-wheeler along with two minor boys. Hussain, also a native from Assam, has been residing in Tirunelveli and arranging jobs for migrant workers through commission.

When the couple arrived at Sivanthipatti, Hussain and the two boys took them to a nearby forest area and allegedly assaulted them, accusing them of stealing money from the stone quarry. After this, the trio allegedly raped the woman in front of her husband and then fled the scene.