Assam: Winter Assembly Session Begins, Nellie Massacre Commission Reports To Be Placed

Guwahati: The five-day winter session of the Assam assembly began on Tuesday, during which two reports on the 1983 Nellie massacre, which claimed over 2,000 lives and displaced nearly 3 lakh people, will be placed.

''Big changes coming this winter session. From safeguarding families to modernising laws. Assam is gearing up for one of its most transformative legislative sessions," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

The reports of the Tewary and the Mehta commissions, which had probed into the Nellie massacre in the backdrop of the six-year-long Assam agitation against foreigners, will also be placed in the House during the current session.

Sarma had earlier said that the state cabinet had decided to circulate the report among the members of the legislative assembly, and copies would also be provided to the assembly library.