Assam Will Become Part Of Bangladesh If Number Of Immigrants Rise By Another 10 Pc: Himanta

Chabua: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that Assam will "automatically be included" in Bangladesh if the number of people from the neighbouring country residing in the northeastern state increased by another 10 per cent. Sarma, speaking to reporters after an official event here, said he has been raising this issue for the last five years.

"In Assam, 40 per cent of the population are Bangladeshi-origin people. If it increases 10 per cent more, we will automatically be included," he said when asked on a reported comment by a leader in Bangladesh about merging the northeast with the neighbouring nation.