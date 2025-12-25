ETV Bharat / state

Assam's West Karbi Anglong Limping Back To Normal After Violence

Diphu : An uneasy calm prevailed in violence-hit areas of West Karbi Anglong district of Assam with no fresh incident reported even as a massive posse of security personnel kept a tight vigil, officials said on Thursday.

The Karbi and Bihari communities have been at loggerheads in West Karbi Anglong district over allegations of encroachment on Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the tribal belts by the Hindi-speaking people.

"The situation is calm now and there is no report of any violence. Our forces are on the ground and they are patrolling all sensitive areas," a senior official told PTI. He said a huge number of personnel from Assam Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indian Army are on the ground, and monitoring the situation closely.

The official also said that the funerals of the two deceased were held peacefully on Wednesday night as per their respective customs. The body of specially abled youth Suresh Dey was recovered from his house-cum-shop that was set ablaze by a Karbi mob, while Athik Timung from the indigenous tribe was killed in police firing.