ETV Bharat / state

Assam: ULFA Militant Gets Life Term For 1997 Abduction, Killing Of Activist Sanjoy Ghose

Guwahati: A CBI court in Guwahati on Saturday sentenced ULFA militant Phatik Hatimota to life imprisonment for the abduction and killing of social activist Sanjoy Ghose in 1997. Ghose, who was involved in community initiatives to combat soil erosion in Majuli, was abducted on July 4, 1997, along with an associate who later managed to escape.

The court had convicted Hatimota on November 20, holding that the prosecution had established the charges against Hatimota under Section 364 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court convicted him of kidnapping or abducting a person with the intent to murder or put the person in danger of being murdered, under Section 364, read with Section 34, which deals with acts committed in furtherance of a common intention. The court had earlier directed the Central Jail in Guwahati to produce Hatimota before it for the pronouncement of the sentence.

It had also directed the jail authorities to ensure that he received necessary medical treatment through the prison medical officer. Hatimota was arrested by the state police from Majuli in November 2011 and handed over to the CBI, which took over the probe in October 1997. He was granted bail by the Gauhati High Court in July 2012, and was taken into custody following his conviction on November 20.

A month after Ghose's abduction, the ULFA had claimed that he was killed on the same night and his body thrown into the Brahmaputra. His remains were never recovered. The incident had drawn international attention, with the victim's aunt, former diplomat Arundhati Ghose, raising the matter at the United Nations.