Assam Triple Murder: Two Accused Shot By Police During Escape Attempt In Dibrugarh
Two triple murder suspects were injured in Dibrugarh during an alleged escape attempt while being taken to recover weapons. Two police personnel were also hurt.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Dibrugarh: Two persons, accused in the triple murder case in Assam, were injured in firing by police late Tuesday night in Dibrugarh district while they were allegedly attempting to give the cops a slip, officials said.
The incident took place around 11 pm near the Balijan Tea Estate under the Bordubi police station, where a Dibrugarh police team was escorting the accused, Raju Das and Amir Das, to recover the weapons used in the killings.
“Raju and Amir attempted to flee under the cover of darkness and ignored warnings to stop, prompting officers to fire four rounds,” said Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nirmal Ghosh.
“Two police constables were also injured during the incident and were admitted to a hospital in Duliajan,” he said.
According to the official, Raju was shot in the right leg and Amir in the left leg. “Both suspects were admitted to the emergency ward at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh at 2 am on Wednesday,” he said.
On November 16, Raju and Amir allegedly murdered retired Oil India Ltd. official Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife, Eliza Bhuyan, and their daughter, Niharika Bhuyan, inside their home in Duliajan’s Kamlabari area. The bodies of the victims were recovered from the house after neighbours raised an alarm when there was no response from the family.
The duo was arrested a day later at Simaluguri Railway Station in Assam’s Sivasagar district. Police intercepted the two while they were travelling on the Avadh Assam Express. "The accused were attempting to reach Guwahati before fleeing to Bengaluru," the official said.
During the investigation, Police recovered Rs 15,000 in cash, gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh, and three mobile phones after their arrest. “Raju, who worked as the family’s caretaker, and his associate Amir confessed during interrogation to fatally attacking the victims with an iron rod and a hammer. Both suspects remain under police guard at the hospital. Further investigation is underway,” the ASP added.
Also Read