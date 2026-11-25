ETV Bharat / state

Assam Triple Murder: Two Accused Shot By Police During Escape Attempt In Dibrugarh

Two accused in ambulance after injured in police encounter ( ETV Bharat )

Dibrugarh: Two persons, accused in the triple murder case in Assam, were injured in firing by police late Tuesday night in Dibrugarh district while they were allegedly attempting to give the cops a slip, officials said.

The incident took place around 11 pm near the Balijan Tea Estate under the Bordubi police station, where a Dibrugarh police team was escorting the accused, Raju Das and Amir Das, to recover the weapons used in the killings.

“Raju and Amir attempted to flee under the cover of darkness and ignored warnings to stop, prompting officers to fire four rounds,” said Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nirmal Ghosh. “Two police constables were also injured during the incident and were admitted to a hospital in Duliajan,” he said. According to the official, Raju was shot in the right leg and Amir in the left leg. “Both suspects were admitted to the emergency ward at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh at 2 am on Wednesday,” he said.