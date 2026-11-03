ETV Bharat / state

Assam To Seek CBI Probe To Find Flood Cause; Sack Govt Employee If Involved In Polygamy: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, second left, BJP MP Anurag Thakur, right, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, second right, and BJP Himachal Pradesh President Rajiv Bindal attend the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' padayatra organised by the BJP, in Shimla, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. ( PTI )

Guwahati: The Assam government on Tuesday decided to write to the Centre for a CBI investigation to find the exact cause of the devastating floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts earlier this year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The government has also decided to terminate an employee, irrespective of religion, if he is found to be involved in polygamy, he added.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said, "The state cabinet has decided to request a CBI probe to find the exact reason behind the floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts."

The government will send a letter to the Centre within the next 10 days, but the final call to hand over the probe will depend on them, he added.

"We want the exact cause to come out," he said.

The Dikhow River ravaged Charaideo, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts in eastern Assam a few months ago.

At least 108 people died in the floods in Assam this year, with huge damage to houses, schools, roads, embankments, cattle sheds, fisheries and health centres reported in the affected districts.

The CM further said the state cabinet has approved to amend the Assam Service and Discipline Rule, and inserted a new clause in relation to polygamy.