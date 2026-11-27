ETV Bharat / state

Assam To Convert 18 Hectares Of Land Into Reserve Forests, Clears Rs 252 Crore For Industrial Investments

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing the media in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at protecting forest land and expanding Assam's industrial base, the state Cabinet on Friday approved converting 18.09 hectares of land in Nagaon and Lumding into reserve forests, while clearing two industrial investment proposals worth Rs 252 crore in Tinsukia and Cachar districts.



The proposed reserve forests will cover 12.49 hectares at Purachapori in Nagaon district and 5.6 hectares in the Nokhuti-Nongte area of Lumding. The decision is particularly significant because land recovered from encroachment will be brought under the reserve forest framework, giving it a protected status and strengthening efforts to prevent further illegal occupation and safeguard forest resources.



"We cleared the Purachapori land in Nagaon from the hand of encroachers. Now, we will make it a reserve forest," said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after the cabinet meeting. The move is expected to strengthen conservation efforts in the two areas by placing the identified land under a more stringent legal protection regime.



The Cabinet approved an investment proposal of Rs 151 crore by Gangwal Healthcare Private Limited to establish multiple industrial units in the Gelapukhuri Industrial Area of Tinsukia district. The proposed facilities will manufacture pharmaceutical products and chemicals, Sarma said.

In another major investment decision, the Cabinet cleared Godrej's proposal to establish a palm oil processing unit at Panchgram in Cachar district with an investment of Rs 101 crore. The government approved the allotment of 35 acres of land for the proposed facility, Sarma informed.The two projects, involving a total investment of Rs 252 crore, are expected to boost Assam's manufacturing and agro-processing sectors.The Cabinet also approved Rs 145 crore for providing scooters to 17,526 students who secured more than 80 per cent marks in their examinations, under the state's initiative to encourage academic excellence and support higher education.In another infrastructure decision, 60 bighas of land near Bogibeel will be handed over to the Inland Waterways Authority of India for construction of a terminal, aimed at strengthening cargo and passenger movement through the Brahmaputra.Conclusion:The Cabinet further approved allotment of 50 bighas at Kharupetia in Darrang district for construction of a school, hostel and associated residential facilities."Following today's cabinet meeting, the government cleared the formation of new municipal boards at Dalgaon, comprising 11 wards, and Borhola in Jorhat district," said Sarma. The Cabinet also approved the boundary of the proposed Guwahati Satellite City and decisions relating to the delimitation of municipal boards in Tezpur, Dhekiajuli, Bokakhat and Margherita.