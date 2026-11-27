Assam To Convert 18 Hectares Of Land Into Reserve Forests, Clears Rs 252 Crore For Industrial Investments
The Assam cabinet approved forest status for Purachapori and Nokhuti-Nongte lands, including areas recovered from encroachment, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at protecting forest land and expanding Assam's industrial base, the state Cabinet on Friday approved converting 18.09 hectares of land in Nagaon and Lumding into reserve forests, while clearing two industrial investment proposals worth Rs 252 crore in Tinsukia and Cachar districts.
The proposed reserve forests will cover 12.49 hectares at Purachapori in Nagaon district and 5.6 hectares in the Nokhuti-Nongte area of Lumding. The decision is particularly significant because land recovered from encroachment will be brought under the reserve forest framework, giving it a protected status and strengthening efforts to prevent further illegal occupation and safeguard forest resources.
"We cleared the Purachapori land in Nagaon from the hand of encroachers. Now, we will make it a reserve forest," said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after the cabinet meeting. The move is expected to strengthen conservation efforts in the two areas by placing the identified land under a more stringent legal protection regime.
The Cabinet approved an investment proposal of Rs 151 crore by Gangwal Healthcare Private Limited to establish multiple industrial units in the Gelapukhuri Industrial Area of Tinsukia district. The proposed facilities will manufacture pharmaceutical products and chemicals, Sarma said.
The #AssamCabinet meeting today deliberated on a host of issues in New Delhi. Sharing important updates with the media. https://t.co/lVpuxbIezv— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 27, 2026