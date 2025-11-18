ETV Bharat / state

Assam To Conduct Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls, Not SIR: CEO Goel

Guwahati: The Election Commission has announced the Special Revision (SR) of Assam's electoral rolls as the state gears up for the Assembly elections scheduled for the end of February 2026.

Addressing the media in Dispur on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel made it clear it is not a Special Intensive Revision (SIR). "This is not an SIR, but an SR," he said, stressing that the process is a routine pre-election revision aimed at updating and correcting the electoral rolls before the polls.

Goel said all citizens who turn 18 on or before January 1, 2026, will have their names included in the electoral roll. "Names of eligible voters as on January 1, 2026, will be added," he said, urging new voters to apply within the designated period.

Elaborating on the field-level operation, Goel said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will start visiting homes immediately. "BLOs will go door-to-door to verify whether voters are present at the address," he said, adding that if a voter is not found at home, BLOs will return up to three times before finalising their report.

Removal of Deceased and Duplicate Entries

The CEO emphasised that the SR will also address inaccuracies in the voters' list. "For deceased individuals, Form 7 will be used to remove their names," he said. For Assamese residents who are enrolled in the electoral roll of another state, deletion will be carried out using Form 8 to avoid duplication, he added.

App to Collect Voter Information