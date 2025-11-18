ETV Bharat / state

Assam To Conduct Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls, Not SIR: CEO Goel

He said BLOs will start visiting door-to-door immediately. They will revisit up to three times if an elector is not found at the designated address.

Assam CEO Anurag Goel addresses a press conference in Dispur
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 18, 2025 at 3:19 PM IST

2 Min Read
Guwahati: The Election Commission has announced the Special Revision (SR) of Assam's electoral rolls as the state gears up for the Assembly elections scheduled for the end of February 2026.

Addressing the media in Dispur on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel made it clear it is not a Special Intensive Revision (SIR). "This is not an SIR, but an SR," he said, stressing that the process is a routine pre-election revision aimed at updating and correcting the electoral rolls before the polls.

Goel said all citizens who turn 18 on or before January 1, 2026, will have their names included in the electoral roll. "Names of eligible voters as on January 1, 2026, will be added," he said, urging new voters to apply within the designated period.

Elaborating on the field-level operation, Goel said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will start visiting homes immediately. "BLOs will go door-to-door to verify whether voters are present at the address," he said, adding that if a voter is not found at home, BLOs will return up to three times before finalising their report.

Removal of Deceased and Duplicate Entries

The CEO emphasised that the SR will also address inaccuracies in the voters' list. "For deceased individuals, Form 7 will be used to remove their names," he said. For Assamese residents who are enrolled in the electoral roll of another state, deletion will be carried out using Form 8 to avoid duplication, he added.

App to Collect Voter Information

Goel said the Election Commission will also gather voter data digitally. "The Commission will use an app to collect all necessary voter information," he said, indicating a more streamlined process.

While enrollment will remain open until February next year, the CEO urged people not to wait. "Citizens can still get their names added until February, but they should take advantage of the SR and apply early," he said.

1,826 New Polling Stations Proposed

Highlighting another major development, Goel said no polling station can exceed 1,200 voters. "Based on current population figures, Assam may see around 1,826 additional polling stations," he said, adding that district-level scrutiny of these proposed stations is underway.

Goel detailed the mechanism for filing complaints regarding the revision. "People can submit complaints to the District Commissioner within 15 days of the publication of draft rolls," he said. If unresolved, the matter can be escalated to the CEO.

Goel hinted at the likely timeline for assembly elections. "The Assembly election dates may be announced after February," he stated, signalling the formal countdown to the 2026 polls.

