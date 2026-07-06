Assam: Tezpur University Deepens Hyundai Partnership With South Korea Research Visit
The collaboration marks Tezpur University's first major industry-sponsored research partnership with a leading global automobile manufacturer, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Tezpur: In a significant step towards strengthening international research collaboration in electric mobility and battery technology, a two-member delegation from Tezpur University visited South Korea from June 15 to 23 as part of the University's partnership with Hyundai Motor Company (HMC).
The delegation comprised Prof. Soumik Roy, Dean (Research and Development), and Manashita Borah, Principal Investigator and Coordinator of the Hyundai Centre of Excellence (HCoE).
Prof. Roy said the visit follows the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Tezpur University and HMC in May 2026 to promote collaborative research in next-generation battery technology and electric vehicles. Under the agreement, Hyundai will invest approximately ₹16.37 crore to support advanced research in battery technologies and sustainable mobility.
The collaboration marks Tezpur University's first major industry-sponsored research partnership with a leading global automobile manufacturer.
During the visit, the delegation toured several of Hyundai's premier research and manufacturing facilities, including the HMC Headquarters, Namyang Research and Development Centre, Hyundai Motor Asan plant, Hyundai Gangnam Office and UX Studio, and the SK ON Battery plant. The team was welcomed by Chang Hwan Kim, Vice President of Hyundai Motor Group, highlighting the growing partnership between Hyundai and participating Indian institutions.
The visit provided the Tezpur University team with first-hand exposure to some of the world's most advanced electric vehicle manufacturing technologies. They observed highly automated production lines, where nearly 90% of several manufacturing processes are carried out using advanced robotic systems, showcasing Hyundai's leadership in smart manufacturing and next-generation mobility solutions.
One of the highlights of the visit was the opportunity for Prof. Roy and Borah to test-drive Hyundai's latest premium electric vehicles, including the Genesis, IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 9, as well as several models yet to be launched commercially.
The programme also brought together representatives from leading Indian institutions, including IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, VNIT Nagpur and Tezpur University, providing a platform for academic interaction and collaborative research discussions.
As part of the visit, the delegation also toured Seoul National University, where they met Prof. Young-Oh Kim, Dean of the College of Engineering, along with other faculty members.
The discussions focused on future academic collaboration, joint research initiatives, faculty and student exchange programmes, and long-term institutional partnerships.
The delegation also visited the Joint Battery Research Centre, established by Seoul National University and Hyundai Motor Company, where they gained insights into cutting-edge research on advanced battery technologies and future energy storage systems.
University officials said the visit marks an important milestone in Tezpur University's international engagement and reflects its growing commitment to research excellence in battery technology, electric vehicles and sustainable mobility. The collaboration is expected to open new avenues for innovation, knowledge exchange and industry-academia partnerships in emerging mobility technologies.
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