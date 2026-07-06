ETV Bharat / state

Assam: Tezpur University Deepens Hyundai Partnership With South Korea Research Visit

Tezpur: In a significant step towards strengthening international research collaboration in electric mobility and battery technology, a two-member delegation from Tezpur University visited South Korea from June 15 to 23 as part of the University's partnership with Hyundai Motor Company (HMC).

The delegation comprised Prof. Soumik Roy, Dean (Research and Development), and Manashita Borah, Principal Investigator and Coordinator of the Hyundai Centre of Excellence (HCoE).

Prof. Roy said the visit follows the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Tezpur University and HMC in May 2026 to promote collaborative research in next-generation battery technology and electric vehicles. Under the agreement, Hyundai will invest approximately ₹16.37 crore to support advanced research in battery technologies and sustainable mobility.

The collaboration marks Tezpur University's first major industry-sponsored research partnership with a leading global automobile manufacturer.

During the visit, the delegation toured several of Hyundai's premier research and manufacturing facilities, including the HMC Headquarters, Namyang Research and Development Centre, Hyundai Motor Asan plant, Hyundai Gangnam Office and UX Studio, and the SK ON Battery plant. The team was welcomed by Chang Hwan Kim, Vice President of Hyundai Motor Group, highlighting the growing partnership between Hyundai and participating Indian institutions.

The visit provided the Tezpur University team with first-hand exposure to some of the world's most advanced electric vehicle manufacturing technologies. They observed highly automated production lines, where nearly 90% of several manufacturing processes are carried out using advanced robotic systems, showcasing Hyundai's leadership in smart manufacturing and next-generation mobility solutions.