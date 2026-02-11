ETV Bharat / state

Assam Tea Exports Touch 40 Million Kg In 2025-2026, Orthodox Tea Leads Revival, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Tea exports have touched 40 million kilograms in 2025-26, marking the first such achievement in 25 years. In a press conference in Dispur, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the Assam tea sector reported a major turnaround, with the majority of the exported produce being orthodox tea.

The Chief Minister said the state has produced 50 million kg of tea, of which 10 million kg was consumed domestically, while the remaining 40 million kg was exported. “Nearly 50 per cent of the exported tea is orthodox tea, which reflects a positive shift in Assam’s tea profile,” he added.

He further stated that tea auction sales from Assam have risen to 19 million kg, while orthodox tea sales at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre recorded a 100 per cent increase. Earlier, 4.19 million kg of orthodox tea was sold in Guwahati auctions, which has now gone up to 9.15 million kg.

Highlighting regional trends, Sarma noted that, "while Assam’s tea production has increased, southern India has seen a decline of nearly 10 million kg. Assam is once again moving towards global leadership in tea production. The path for the return of the golden era of Assam tea is being paved," he said.

The Chief Minister attributed the growth in orthodox tea production to the state government’s incentive scheme. In view of the positive results, the government has decided to increase the subsidy for orthodox tea from Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg.