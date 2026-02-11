Assam Tea Exports Touch 40 Million Kg In 2025-2026, Orthodox Tea Leads Revival, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Published : February 11, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Tea exports have touched 40 million kilograms in 2025-26, marking the first such achievement in 25 years. In a press conference in Dispur, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the Assam tea sector reported a major turnaround, with the majority of the exported produce being orthodox tea.
The Chief Minister said the state has produced 50 million kg of tea, of which 10 million kg was consumed domestically, while the remaining 40 million kg was exported. “Nearly 50 per cent of the exported tea is orthodox tea, which reflects a positive shift in Assam’s tea profile,” he added.
He further stated that tea auction sales from Assam have risen to 19 million kg, while orthodox tea sales at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre recorded a 100 per cent increase. Earlier, 4.19 million kg of orthodox tea was sold in Guwahati auctions, which has now gone up to 9.15 million kg.
Highlighting regional trends, Sarma noted that, "while Assam’s tea production has increased, southern India has seen a decline of nearly 10 million kg. Assam is once again moving towards global leadership in tea production. The path for the return of the golden era of Assam tea is being paved," he said.
The Chief Minister attributed the growth in orthodox tea production to the state government’s incentive scheme. In view of the positive results, the government has decided to increase the subsidy for orthodox tea from Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg.
Sarma also pointed out that Assam’s tea sector is expected to benefit from free trade agreements with the European Union and the UK, as well as new tariff benefits with the United States. “Tea exports are rising, and orthodox tea production is expanding. Our goal is to ensure Indian tea regains global leadership,” he added.
On labour welfare, the Chief Minister said he has urged tea companies to pass on the benefits of increased production to tea garden workers. “Wages have been increased twice in the last five years. Workers must also benefit from the current growth to keep them motivated,” he said, adding that further discussions will be held by the end of February.
Sarma also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Guwahati on February 14, with another possible visit in early March. “My wish is that at least 5,000 tea garden workers receive land pattas at the hands of the Prime Minister. If that is not possible, arrangements will be made through Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.
The Assam government is planning to distribute land pattas to between 5,000 and 20,000 tea garden workers before March 10, the Chief Minister added.
