Assam: Suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed Joins Raijor Dal

Guwahati: Suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed joined the Raijor Dal on Tuesday, becoming the second legislator from Assam's main opposition party to switch to the Akhil Gogoi-led outfit in two days.

Ahmed, the three-time MLA from Baghbor constituency, was welcomed to the Raijor Dal by Gogoi and other senior leaders of the party at a programme in Kalgachia in Barpeta district. Addressing the gathering, Ahmed said he will be seeking nomination from the Mandia constituency in the assembly elections, the first to be held in the state post-delimitation.

A former government official, Ahmed was first elected to the assembly in 2011 as an AIUDF member. After being expelled from the AIUDF, he joined the Congress and went on to win the same Baghbor seat in 2016 and 2021.