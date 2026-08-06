ETV Bharat / state

Assam STF Arrests 3 From Kolkata In Tax Fraud Cases

Guwahati: Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended three more accused in its crackdown on pan-India tax frauds, taking the total number of arrests in such cases to 12, an official statement said on Thursday. The latest arrests were made from West Bengal capital Kolkata in two separate operations.

Continuing its sustained crackdown against pan-India GST fraud syndicates and fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) claimants, the STF, Assam, successfully conducted coordinated raid and search operations, and apprehended three accused persons from Kolkata, the statement said.

Two accused were apprehended from Tiljala area on Sunday, and another from Kaikhali on Tuesday. Two of the arrested persons are from Kolkata, while the third is from Assam's Baksa district and was hiding there.