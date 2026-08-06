Assam STF Arrests 3 From Kolkata In Tax Fraud Cases
The total number of persons apprehended by STF, Assam in connection with the recently detected fake GST/ITC fraud cases has risen to 12.
By PTI
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended three more accused in its crackdown on pan-India tax frauds, taking the total number of arrests in such cases to 12, an official statement said on Thursday. The latest arrests were made from West Bengal capital Kolkata in two separate operations.
Continuing its sustained crackdown against pan-India GST fraud syndicates and fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) claimants, the STF, Assam, successfully conducted coordinated raid and search operations, and apprehended three accused persons from Kolkata, the statement said.
Two accused were apprehended from Tiljala area on Sunday, and another from Kaikhali on Tuesday. Two of the arrested persons are from Kolkata, while the third is from Assam's Baksa district and was hiding there.
The accused were brought to Guwahati on Wednesday night on transit remand after obtaining the necessary orders from the competent court, the statement said. During the operations, mobile phones, SIM cards and various documents were recovered from their possession.
With these three arrests, the total number of persons apprehended by STF, Assam in connection with the recently detected fake GST/ITC fraud cases has risen to 12. "The investigation is in progress, and further legal action is being taken in accordance with law," the statement added.
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