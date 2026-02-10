ETV Bharat / state

Assam SR: Final Voter List Out Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Nearly 2.5 Cr Voters To Decide Electoral Fate

Guwahati: Assam has published its final electoral roll on Tuesday ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, bringing the Special Revision (SR) of the voter list to a close. The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam has informed this via an official press note.

As per the CEO Assam data, the final voter list comprises a total of 2,49,58,139 electors, including 1,24,82,213 male voters, 1,24,75,583 female voters, and 343 voters under the third gender category, indicating near gender parity in the state’s electorate.

The final list has seen an exclusion of 2.43 lakh voters from the draft voter list published previously in December, 2025. Earlier, over 10.56 lakh names were removed during the SR exercise carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI). After the publication of the final electoral roll the figure now stands at around 13 lakhs.