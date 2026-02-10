Assam SR: Final Voter List Out Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Nearly 2.5 Cr Voters To Decide Electoral Fate
According to CEO Assam's statement, the final voter list includes names of 2,49,58,139 electors after deleting 2.43 lakh names from the draft roll.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam has published its final electoral roll on Tuesday ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, bringing the Special Revision (SR) of the voter list to a close. The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam has informed this via an official press note.
As per the CEO Assam data, the final voter list comprises a total of 2,49,58,139 electors, including 1,24,82,213 male voters, 1,24,75,583 female voters, and 343 voters under the third gender category, indicating near gender parity in the state’s electorate.
The final list has seen an exclusion of 2.43 lakh voters from the draft voter list published previously in December, 2025. Earlier, over 10.56 lakh names were removed during the SR exercise carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI). After the publication of the final electoral roll the figure now stands at around 13 lakhs.
The final list follows a statewide house-to-house verification drive conducted from November 22 to December 20, 2025. Based on the verification exercise, the draft voter list was published on December 27, 2025, pegging the electorate at 2.52 crore voters. In the draft electoral roll the number of voters recorded were 2,52,01,624 among which, there were 1.25,72,583 male, 1,26, 28,662 female and 379 third gender voters.
After the draft publication, election authorities opened the claims and objections window, allowing voters to apply for inclusion, deletion and correction of entries. The CEO’s office stated that all claims and objections were examined and disposed of in accordance with the ECI's guidelines before finalising the electoral roll. Appeals against decisions could be made to the District Magistrate within 15 days, with a second appeal provision before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days.
Officials said the SR exercise was undertaken to ensure a clean, accurate and inclusive voter database, which will now serve as the base electoral roll for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.
