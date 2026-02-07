ETV Bharat / state

Assam: Three Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Ordered To Leave Country Within 24 Hours

Diphu: The Assam government has ordered the expulsion of three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Karbi Anglong district, officials said on Saturday. The directive has been issued under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, after the trio was declared illegal immigrants by Foreigners Tribunal (FT) through three separate orders in December.

The illegal immigrants have been asked to leave the country within 24 hours of receipt of the expulsion orders. The separate expulsion orders, signed by the district commissioner on Monday, were served on the three foreigners on Saturday, the officials said.