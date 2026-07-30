Assam Seeks Central Package For Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims: Himanta
The Chief Minister said that the state government has placed a demand for recognition of the Upper Assam floods as an atypical, high-intensity, rapid-onset event.
By PTI
Published : July 30, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state has demanded a support package from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation of the people ravaged by an unprecedented flood.
The state government placed its demand before the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which concluded its four-day tour to flood-devastated districts of Upper Assam on Wednesday.
"The floods this year has been on an unprecedented scale, leaving behind a trail of devastation which our Double Engine Govt will mitigate to sufferings of our people," Sarma said in a post on X.
He said that the state government has placed a demand for recognition of the Upper Assam floods as an "atypical, high-intensity, rapid-onset event" with flexible norms for damage assessment and assistance.
It demanded a "dedicated Central support package" for Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat, covering relief, housing, infrastructure and livelihood restoration, Sarma said.
Assam also sought the establishment of a Northeast disaster risk reduction mechanism to strengthen regional coordination across all phases of disaster management covering Assam and seven neighbouring states, he added.
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