ETV Bharat / state

Assam Seeks Central Package For Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state has demanded a support package from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation of the people ravaged by an unprecedented flood.

The state government placed its demand before the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which concluded its four-day tour to flood-devastated districts of Upper Assam on Wednesday.

"The floods this year has been on an unprecedented scale, leaving behind a trail of devastation which our Double Engine Govt will mitigate to sufferings of our people," Sarma said in a post on X.

He said that the state government has placed a demand for recognition of the Upper Assam floods as an "atypical, high-intensity, rapid-onset event" with flexible norms for damage assessment and assistance.