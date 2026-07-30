ETV Bharat / state

Assam Seeks Central Package For Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims: Himanta

The Chief Minister said that the state government has placed a demand for recognition of the Upper Assam floods as an atypical, high-intensity, rapid-onset event.

Assam Seeks Central Package For Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims: Himanta
File photo of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 30, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state has demanded a support package from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation of the people ravaged by an unprecedented flood.

The state government placed its demand before the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which concluded its four-day tour to flood-devastated districts of Upper Assam on Wednesday.

"The floods this year has been on an unprecedented scale, leaving behind a trail of devastation which our Double Engine Govt will mitigate to sufferings of our people," Sarma said in a post on X.

He said that the state government has placed a demand for recognition of the Upper Assam floods as an "atypical, high-intensity, rapid-onset event" with flexible norms for damage assessment and assistance.

It demanded a "dedicated Central support package" for Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat, covering relief, housing, infrastructure and livelihood restoration, Sarma said.

Assam also sought the establishment of a Northeast disaster risk reduction mechanism to strengthen regional coordination across all phases of disaster management covering Assam and seven neighbouring states, he added.

Read More

  1. Assam Flood Death Toll Rises To 78 With Three More Deaths, 3 Lakh Remain Affected In 7 Districts
  2. Assam Govt Hikes Ex Gratia For Flood Victims' Kin, Relaxes Norms For Compensation; Death Toll Reaches 75

TAGGED:

ASSAM
CENTRAL PACKAGE FOR RELIEF
ASSANM FLOOD
ASSAM SEEKS RELIEF
HIMANTA BISWA SARMA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.