ETV Bharat / state

Assam Scripts History: Chota Tingrai Launches India's First Commercially Produced Matcha Tea

Tezpur: Assam has added a new chapter to India's tea history with the commercial launch of the country's first domestically produced Matcha tea by Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia district, opening new opportunities in the rapidly expanding global specialty tea market.

The estate's maiden batch of Matcha was sold at sale no 27 at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) on Friday. Lot No 7001 fetched Rs 3,000 per kg and was purchased by Guwahati-based Sheosons Chai Co. through auctioneers J Thomas & Co Pvt Ltd.

According to a press release issued by Chota Tingrai Tea Estate, it is the first tea estate in India to commercially manufacture Matcha tea. The achievement follows nearly a decade of collaboration with Japanese tea manufacturers, agronomists, equipment suppliers and tea experts.

As part of the initiative, the estate established a fully automated Japanese-style tea manufacturing facility equipped with advanced processing technology to produce authentic Matcha, traditionally known for its distinctive cultivation and stone-ground processing techniques. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the estate in a post on X.

"Your favourite Matcha brew will now be produced in Assam. Furthering our glorious tea legacy, Assam becomes the first State in India to commercially produce Matcha tea at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia. This diversification to the viral drink will help strengthen Brand Assam Tea in global markets. This has been made possible due to the strong India-Japan ties and our collaboration in various fields and has fetched a handsome price at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre," the Chief Minister wrote.