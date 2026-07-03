Assam Scripts History: Chota Tingrai Launches India's First Commercially Produced Matcha Tea
The estate's maiden batch of Matcha was sold at sale no 27 at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Tezpur: Assam has added a new chapter to India's tea history with the commercial launch of the country's first domestically produced Matcha tea by Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia district, opening new opportunities in the rapidly expanding global specialty tea market.
The estate's maiden batch of Matcha was sold at sale no 27 at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) on Friday. Lot No 7001 fetched Rs 3,000 per kg and was purchased by Guwahati-based Sheosons Chai Co. through auctioneers J Thomas & Co Pvt Ltd.
According to a press release issued by Chota Tingrai Tea Estate, it is the first tea estate in India to commercially manufacture Matcha tea. The achievement follows nearly a decade of collaboration with Japanese tea manufacturers, agronomists, equipment suppliers and tea experts.
As part of the initiative, the estate established a fully automated Japanese-style tea manufacturing facility equipped with advanced processing technology to produce authentic Matcha, traditionally known for its distinctive cultivation and stone-ground processing techniques. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the estate in a post on X.
Your favourite Matcha brew, will now be produced in Assam.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 3, 2026
Furthering our glorious tea legacy, Assam becomes the first State in India to commercially produce Matcha tea at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia.
This diversification to the viral drink will help strengthen… pic.twitter.com/Yyfigliorw
"Your favourite Matcha brew will now be produced in Assam. Furthering our glorious tea legacy, Assam becomes the first State in India to commercially produce Matcha tea at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia. This diversification to the viral drink will help strengthen Brand Assam Tea in global markets. This has been made possible due to the strong India-Japan ties and our collaboration in various fields and has fetched a handsome price at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre," the Chief Minister wrote.
Globally regarded as a premium powdered green tea, Matcha has traditionally been produced mainly in Japan, with limited production in China and Vietnam. As international demand continues to surge, the global Matcha market has been experiencing supply shortages. Industry observers believe Assam's entry into this high-value niche segment could significantly boost India's tea exports while diversifying the state's globally renowned tea industry beyond conventional black tea production.
Speaking on the occasion, Mrityunjay Jalan, Director of Chota Tingrai Tea Estate, described the launch as the culmination of years of sustained collaboration with Japanese experts.
"We have been working with tea experts from Japan for the past decade to introduce the highest quality green tea to the Indian market. After successfully producing whole-leaf green tea for several years, the launch of authentic Indian Matcha is a landmark achievement. We are confident that Matcha produced in Assam will soon reach consumers across India and overseas," he said.
Welcoming the development, Bidyananda Barkakoty, Adviser to the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA), termed it a proud moment for Assam's tea industry.
"Matcha tea is gaining immense popularity across the world. It is a matter of pride that Assam is now producing top-quality Matcha tea. Japan has traditionally dominated the global Matcha market, and this achievement demonstrates Assam's ability to produce premium specialty teas of international standards," Barkakoty said.
The successful commercial launch is expected to strengthen Assam's position in the global specialty tea market and add a premium, high-value product to India's tea basket. Industry stakeholders believe the development could pave the way for greater innovation, diversification and export growth in the country's tea sector while reinforcing Assam's reputation as one of the world's leading tea-producing regions.