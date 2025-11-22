ETV Bharat / state

Assam Scribe Accuses Ex-IAS Officer Of Threatening Him Over News Against His Police Officer Son

Guwahati: A journalist of a Guwahati-based satellite channel has lodged a complaint with the police, accusing a former bureaucrat of threatening him and his family over a news broadcast recently. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Deka and the retired officer were apparently "old friends and are likely to "patch up soon".

State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi criticised the CM for the "casual reaction" and said such an attitude is "unacceptable". The scribe, Rana Deka, in his complaint to the senior superintendent of police of Bajali on Friday, claimed that the retired IAS officer abused him over phone over a news item regarding the situation outside Baksa jail.

Violence had erupted outside the Baksa jail when five accused in the singer Zubeen Garg's death case were shifted there under judicial custody in October. The bureaucrat's son, an Assam Police Service (APS) officer who was posted in Baksa, was on duty outside the jail to control the situation, and he was caught on camera baton-charging peaceful protestors.

A police officer said that a case has been registered based on the complaint, and an investigation has started into the matter. Deka alleged that the ex-IAS officer told him to say that the broadcast video was morphed and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to do so. He had even threatened harm to Deka's eight-year-old son, the journalist alleged in the complaint, while submitting audio recording of the telephonic conversation.