ETV Bharat / state

Assam School Teacher Hacks Wife, Three Children To Death

Jonai (Assam): In a gruesome incident, a school teacher allegedly hacked his wife and three children to death with a machete in the Jonai police station area under the Dhemaji district of Assam on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accused, identified as Firoz Ali, works as an assistant teacher at Gumchuk Primary School, police said, adding that the incident took place in the Talem Market.

While Ali has been taken into custody for questioning, the Jonai police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Chinuwara Begum (33), Naina Akhtar (13), Sakhil Ali (8) and Rijika Begum (5).