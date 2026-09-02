Assam School Teacher Hacks Wife, Three Children To Death
A Jonai police officer said the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, but economic hardship is being preliminarily suspected as the cause.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Jonai (Assam): In a gruesome incident, a school teacher allegedly hacked his wife and three children to death with a machete in the Jonai police station area under the Dhemaji district of Assam on Wednesday morning, police said.
The accused, identified as Firoz Ali, works as an assistant teacher at Gumchuk Primary School, police said, adding that the incident took place in the Talem Market.
While Ali has been taken into custody for questioning, the Jonai police have launched an investigation into the incident.
The deceased have been identified as Chinuwara Begum (33), Naina Akhtar (13), Sakhil Ali (8) and Rijika Begum (5).
A Jonai police officer said the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, but economic hardship is being preliminarily suspected as the cause. A team of forensic experts has reached the spot to collect evidence.
In a startling revelation to police, Ali said it was becoming unbearable for him to maintain the family with the monthly salary of Rs 10,000, which compelled him to take such a drastic step.
A resident said he went to the market in front of Ali's house at around 5.30 am but did not find anything suspicious. Another local said he learnt about the horrific incident in the morning and that Ali may have some mental problems.
Given the brutality of the crime, locals have demanded an exemplary punishment for Ali.
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