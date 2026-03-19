ETV Bharat / state

Assam Polls: Prateek Bordoloi Says He Won’t Contest On Cong Ticket After Father Pradyut Joined BJP

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, left, and BJP Assam president Dilip Saikia, right, welcome Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi into the Bharatiya Janata Party, in New Delhi ( PTI )

Guwahati: After Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi joined the BJP, his son Prateek announced that he won't contest on a Congress ticket from Margherita in the upcoming assembly polls.

In a letter to the Congress president and chairman of the Central Election Committee, Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, Prateek said he would continue to remain a party member.

Following his father’s decision to join another party, it would not be appropriate for him to continue as a Congress candidate from Margherita, Prateek said in the letter, which was shared with reporters on Thursday.

“With utmost respect and a deep sense of responsibility towards the party, I wish to convey my decision to withdraw my candidacy from the Margherita Assembly Constituency,” he said.