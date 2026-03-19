Assam Polls: Prateek Bordoloi Says He Won’t Contest On Cong Ticket After Father Pradyut Joined BJP
Prateek Bordoloi withdrew his candidature from the Margherita Assembly constituency, citing “present circumstances” following his father Pradyut Bordoloi's switching sides to join the BJP
By PTI
Published : March 19, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Guwahati: After Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi joined the BJP, his son Prateek announced that he won't contest on a Congress ticket from Margherita in the upcoming assembly polls.
In a letter to the Congress president and chairman of the Central Election Committee, Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, Prateek said he would continue to remain a party member.
Following his father’s decision to join another party, it would not be appropriate for him to continue as a Congress candidate from Margherita, Prateek said in the letter, which was shared with reporters on Thursday.
“With utmost respect and a deep sense of responsibility towards the party, I wish to convey my decision to withdraw my candidacy from the Margherita Assembly Constituency,” he said.
Prateek asserted that he will continue to work for the party in whatever capacity the leadership deems appropriate. Reaffirming his loyalty to the Indian National Congress, he said his faith in the party’s ideals remains “unwavering” and that he would continue to work for its growth and for the development of Margherita in any capacity assigned by the leadership.
Bordoloi also expressed gratitude to the party leadership for the trust and encouragement extended to him over the years, highlighting his long association with the Congress from a young age.
His father, a Congressman for over five decades, had resigned from the Grand Old Party on Tuesday and joined the BJP the next day.