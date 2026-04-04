ETV Bharat / state

Assam Polls: Himanta Promises Two Free LPG Cylinders During Bihu, Durga Puja

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state government will distribute one LPG cylinder each to people free of cost during the Bihu and Durga Puja festivals. Addressing an election rally at Mahmora constituency in Charaideo district, Sarma, however, did not clarify whether the free gas cylinders will be distributed among all the people of Assam or to a certain section.

"Going forward, we will distribute two free cylinders during Bihu and Durga Puja to the people, so that they can celebrate merrily," he said. One free LPG cylinder each will be provided during the Bihu and Durga Puja festival, he said.